Monday night was the start of the Jewish High Holy Days, a time of reflection and renewal. This year, that spirit of reckoning comes as our nation faces a wave of extremist violence.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk two weeks ago was an attack on the principle at the heart of democracy: that we can disagree passionately without resorting to violence.

That same day, September 10, a 16-year-old shot two classmates at Evergreen High School in Colorado before turning the gun on himself. Reports indicate he had been consuming extremist propaganda online, drawn into a dark world of hate.

This week, a sniper killed one immigrant detainee and left two others in critical condition at a Dallas, Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, before killing himself.

And these are not isolated events. In just the past few months:

A former student with anti-Catholic and antisemitic views opened fire on worshippers and children at the Church of the Annunciation school in Minneapolis.

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were murdered in their home in what authorities called a targeted political attack.

In Boulder, Colorado, a man attacked people attending a pro-Israel solidarity walk with a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails, shouting “End Zionists!”

Different tragedies. One root cause: hate.

Hate doesn’t start with bullets. It starts with whispered stereotypes, cruel jokes, and caricatures on social media. Slowly, neighbors become enemies.

I write these words as a husband and father, inspired by my work with Daryl Davis, a Black musician who has spent decades persuading members of the Ku Klux Klan to abandon hate. Through this experience, I have seen both the corrosive power of hate and the possibility of redemption. Daryl and I don’t agree on every issue, but what unites us is the conviction that hate — whether rooted in bigotry, ideology, or politics — is poison.

Charlie Kirk was a polarizing figure. Some revered him, others denounced him. While his defense of free expression resonated, his dismissal of Martin Luther King Jr. as “a bad guy” did not. But democracy depends on protecting the rights of those we disagree with most. When someone chose to silence him with a bullet, we all lost.

Murder robs us of the chance for persuasion and change. Violence doesn’t resolve conflict. It amplifies it.

The False Promise of Hate

People don’t choose hate because they’re born violent. They embrace it because it offers the illusion of belonging, purpose, and power. It says: You’re part of the tribe because we share an enemy. You matter because you’re superior. You’re powerful because we can destroy what we fear. But belonging built on hate is fragile. Purpose grounded in resentment yields only pain. Power built on destruction is fleeting.

These violent acts of extremism are all grim reminders of the same truth: hate corrodes the vessel that carries it. They left behind devastated families and communities, and fueled the suspicion that dialogue is impossible: See? They’ll never talk. They’ll only kill.

Violence deepens the divides it pretends to solve.

It’s tempting to say some voices are too dangerous to be heard. I understand the fear. But if we answer hate with hate, we only prove its logic. The harder path is to show up with courage, without hate — with questions, dialogue, and the refusal to strip others of their humanity, even when they can’t see ours.

That’s not weakness. That’s strength.

The Founders left us with a revolutionary idea: that citizens could disagree fiercely and passionately without violence. The ballot box, the press, and the public square were meant to be our tools, not bullets. We can’t let extremist violence become normalized.

The America we need is not one where we all agree. It’s one where we argue with conviction, but never forget that the person across from us is still a person.

A Turning Point

This moment must be a wake-up call. Not for vengeance. Not for deeper trenches. But for renewed courage to look one another in the eye. We need leaders who model dialogue instead of demonization. Citizens willing to listen before shouting, to question before condemning. And an unequivocal rejection of the idea that killing people we disagree with is ever a path to justice.

Those who carried out these violent acts were consumed by hate until it destroyed them. The rest of us still have a choice. We can let these tragedies fuel more division, or we can make them a turning point, when we as a nation finally say: Enough. The way forward begins with us choosing to see one another, even in deep disagreement, as human beings first.

Bion Bartning is an entrepreneur and investor. He is co-founder of the Prohuman Foundation with Daryl Davis and Letitia Kim.

