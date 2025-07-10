What should we do about the political parties?

Should we scrap them? Reform them? Strengthen them? What role do they play in a democracy that so many people feel shut out of? For tens of millions of Americans—especially the growing number of independent voters—these questions aren’t just theoretical. They feel urgent and personal.

Last month, I took part in a Braver Angels ‘conversation circle,’ sponsored by the Prohuman Foundation, seeking answers. The conversation circle, styled like a debate, included a panel of partisans, independents, reformers, and skeptics. And even though there was plenty of criticism of both parties, and plenty of disagreement about how to move forward, the striking thing was how respectful and constructive the conversation was.

In contrast with the divisive rhetoric that plagues social media and cable news, this conversation—though inherently contentious—had a lightness about it. Panelists were convicted in their beliefs, yet curious. Spirited, yet civil. It offered proof that not only are difficult conversations possible under the right conditions, they can also be uplifting. It offered hope.

Two Opposing Cases

We started with a proposition: “Resolved: Our political parties are obsolete institutions.”

I opened with an affirmative case, arguing that parties have failed their core institutional responsibilities—to engage voters, develop sound policy, and elevate capable candidates. Instead, they’ve consolidated power, fueled polarization, and left a growing share of the country feeling unheard and politically homeless. I shared that 34% of voters now identify as independents—35% identify as Republicans and 31% as Democrats—and I cited the 80% of Americans who believe that elected officials don’t care what they think. At my organization, the Independent Center, we hear from them every day.

As one of our members put it, “They’re not actually listening to the people and what we want to happen.”

The major parties are worse than obsolete, I concluded. They're failing on every dimension that matters. The only question is what we should do about it.

Joining me on the panel—rejecting the resolution that the parties are obsolete—was William Deresiewicz, author, essayist, and former Yale University English professor. (Side note, if your first-ever debate pits you against a man of letters, at least make sure it’s also his first debate.)

Bill made the case that parties—flawed though they may be—are still essential. Our two-party system is deeply embedded in our electoral structure, and no third party is likely to gain traction fast enough to meaningfully disrupt it. Rather than discard the parties, Bill argued that we should focus on reforming them. After all, the parties are coalitions—and history shows that insurgent movements can take over a party and drive real change. Think FDR, Reagan, Clinton, even Trump.

He also reminded us that alternative systems, like Israel’s multi-party parliamentary model, come with chaos of their own—frequent elections, fragmented legislatures, and unstable coalitions.

Consensus Amid Disagreement

My fellow panelists shared deep frustration with the parties, but very few wanted to get rid of them altogether. Instead, they wanted ways to make the parties more responsive to voters, less beholden to insiders, and more open to competition. People wanted accountability, not annihilation.

We landed on a point of agreement, but the path we took to get there was just as—if not more—important. We took the path of civility, and that made all the difference. Guided by genuine curiosity, humility, and respect, we didn’t spiral into defensiveness. We listened. We took turns speaking. These fundamentals may be neglected in mass media and diminished online, but they are not lost in the wider culture. They still resonate with most Americans, and that gives me hope.

What Independent Voters Bring to the Table

As someone who speaks often with independent and nonaligned voters, I’m used to encountering nuance. Independents aren’t anti-party. They are pro-accountability and pro-decency. They are also deeply tired of being ignored. They want a system that treats them like full participants—not as afterthoughts or spoilers. They want leaders who represent all their constituents, not just their partisan base. And they want politics to value integrity and sound policy over tribal loyalty.

Finding common ground in a debate reinforced something I’ve believed for a long time: We don’t need to stop talking, and even disagreeing, about politics. We need better ways to hear each other.

Where We Go from Here

If you’re frustrated with the state of American politics, you’re not alone. You’re also not powerless. Conversations like the one facilitated by Braver Angels and the Prohuman Foundation remind me that meaningful political dialogue is still possible—in the best case, it’s even fun—and that reform doesn’t require unity. It requires curiosity, respect, and the willingness to stay at the table.

So, what should we do about the parties? Start by talking about them. Challenge them. Push them to be better. And most of all, refuse to accept that outrage is the only way to be heard.

Author’s Note:

With deep appreciation for all of the Conversation Circle participants at the 2025 FreedomFest as well as the Prohuman Foundation for the opportunity to join this debate, and Braver Angels for all the work they do promoting bipartisan political engagement. Finally, thanks to Bill Deresiewicz for being a gracious interlocutor.

Lura Forcum holds a PhD in Consumer Psychology and is the President of the Independent Center, a “resource hub and champion for the millions of Americans who believe we share common ground.” Her work in governance, policy, and civil society is informed by her scholarship and passion for shifting hearts and minds.

