Sam
2d

I work for a non profit and appreciate the search for an alternative to harmful DEI policy, narrative and practice. Trump's ham-handed response, has emboldened and appeased the most extreme anti-DEI perspectives, while completely hanging out to dry those of us who are genuinely committed to closing social and economic gaps. Both the well and the will has dried up, hopefully temporarily, and I hope for a more humanistic, balanced and unifying approach will emerge from the smoldering ashes.

I have one related anecdote to share with a question for those reading this. I recently became aware that one of the responses to the moratorium on everything DEI, is to subvert it by simply by replacing familiar and now restricted DEI phrases like "BIPOC" "marginalized" "ethnic minority" or "person of color" with the new phrase "people of the global majority." This new phrase is comprised of..."African, Asian, Latin American, Indigenous, and mixed heritages, as well as those who experience racial or ethnic marginalization."

Here's my question: Is this a step in the right (aka pro-human) direction or is it simply standing still or another version of the past? Is it simply semantics, adaptive code for speaking of or addressing inequity, and where fresh perspectives and approaches can emerge? Or is it merely a continuation of the divisive racialization or "othering" that establishes a new racial or social hierarchy? The term seeks to reject racialized language and “de-center whiteness”—a goal I fully support. But does it succeed in doing that? Or does it merely recast identity through a different lens of dominance?

Is this a meaningful shift toward a more pro-human, equity-centered future? Or is it simply rhetorical, old frameworks dressed in a new language? Can this phrase open the door to fresh, inclusive approaches? Or does it risk reinforcing a new hierarchy under the guise of progress?

R Edward Banderob
2d

Excellent.

We can start by using the word Harmony. Harmony being an attitude of a willingness to seek pleasing blendings and balancings. Harmony being an attitude of a willingness ti seek common solutions, to common concerns, for the common good.

We are searching for those who are interested and willing to promote, encourage and foster;

Harmony In Our Communities Across America, in their; Personal, Familial. Communal, Spiritual, Educational, Economical and Governmental communities.

https://www.harmony.gov.au

https://greeleyneighborhoodbutte.org/harmony-in-our-community/

https://manifestry.info/harmony.html#/

