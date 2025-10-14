George Floyd and Charlie Kirk share a birthday today, twenty years apart. That coincidence, random and meaningless in most contexts, now carries unexpected weight. It reminds us that before they became symbols, before their names became tribal tokens, both were human beings who entered the world the same way we all do.

Yet, tragically, our most salient memories are of how they left this world.

Both Floyd and Kirk died violent, public deaths that sparked nationwide movements. And, for highlighting challenges with respect to criminal justice and political violence, both deaths demanded serious national conversations.

Instead, we got tribal sorting exercises.

Binaries Sever Our Humanity

Floyd and Kirk, the complex multi-faceted individuals, were each flattened under the polarized narratives their deaths ignited. Consider how quickly Floyd’s death stopped being about Floyd himself. Almost immediately, the national conversation calcified into a binary: Were you Black Lives Matter or Blue Lives Matter? Floyd’s humanity and agency were squeezed from the right and the left: little more than a felon to some; a victim of oppression to others. A human being became a symbol to be claimed or rejected.

The response to Kirk’s death has followed a similar trajectory. Instead of grappling with what the public assassination of a political figure means for our democracy, many are retreating into familiar trenches. Was he a hero or a villain? Are you pro-free speech or anti-free speech? Pro-MAGA or anti-MAGA? These reductive questions flatten Kirk’s life into competing caricatures. To many, he was a bigot who peddled hate. To many others, he was the embodiment of everything good about America, a martyr for freedom. The man himself—complex, contradictory, human—disappeared.

Along the way, observers are flattened, too, trained to package our own complex values, beliefs, and goals into ideological binaries. As our thinking narrows, relationships with those who appear “problematic” dwindle—our lives and humanity are impoverished.

Binaries Sever Our Politics

The cost of side-taking in the aftermath of these high-profile deaths extends beyond the harm done to our humanity. It also reaches into policy, taxing our ability to find common ground amid complex political challenges.

Criminal justice reform isn’t a zero-sum game between police and communities. Research suggests that reforms making police more transparent and accountable simultaneously make officers safer while reducing community harm. But when we’re trapped in the Black Lives Matter versus Blue Lives Matter binary, as in the years following Floyd’s death, we can’t access these non-zero-sum reforms. Most Americans, when asked directly, oppose the type of excessive force used on Floyd, but our fracturing under the intense pressure of binary discourse prevented us from finding that common ground.

Kirk’s death also crystallized widespread fear about America’s future. Stemming the tide of political violence also demands non-zero-sum thinking. We need to understand what drives political violence, how to protect democratic discourse, how to disagree vehemently while maintaining civic bonds. These are complex problems requiring complex thinking. Meanwhile, the vast majority of Americans on both sides of the aisle agree: political violence is never acceptable. The problem is that even with this overwhelming agreement, each side sees the other as the chief source of political violence.

Uniting on the common ground we already share requires us to resist easy binaries and grasp all four dimensions of the challenges we face. Doing so can offer real insights, giving us access to non-zero-sum solutions—solutions that don’t animate partisan conflict.

When we view real human beings like George Floyd and Charlie Kirk through one dimensional lenses, we dishonor their humanity and thwart our capacity to solve complex political problems. But, both examples can provide us with a thread back to our common goals, if we let them. To see this means recognizing that real human beings are never symbols, that worthy policy solutions rarely fit partisan categories, and that our shared humanity matters more than our tribal affinities.

Lauren Hall is an author and political scientist whose writing on “radical moderation” critiques binary thinking to promote multidimensional perspectives on personal, social, and political issues. She is a professor and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs in Rochester Institute of Technology’s College of Liberal Arts. She serves as a Pluralism Fellow at the Mercatus Center, a Movement Partner with Builders, and as an advisor to the Prohuman Foundation.

Opinions expressed by guest authors do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives and invite submissions from those who can enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.