3d

The article reads like a fluff piece that falsely equates George Floyd and Charlie Kirk. Floyd was a career criminal, drug addict, and abusive partner—unfit to hold any moral flag. His sudden elevation as a national symbol revealed a deeper contradiction: he did not embody civic responsibility, yet was portrayed as its martyr. Turning such a figure into a moral symbol prevents honest discussion about oppression and justice.

Charlie Kirk’s background represents almost the opposite. He built his record around defending free speech and challenging ideological censorship in universities—values that reinforce, not erode, democratic society. Branding him a “bigot who peddled hate” is not a factual assessment but a political tactic used to delegitimize dissent.

When the article urges readers to “avoid binaries,” it misses that distinction between moral integrity and criminal conduct is not intolerance—it’s moral clarity. Most Americans are not rejecting compassion; they are asking for accountability and lawful order, values central to any functioning democracy.

After Floyd’s death, that balance collapsed. Public discourse was overtaken by DEI politics and mob rhetoric. Ideals like “human rights” and “common humanity” were redefined and weaponized—not to defend responsibility, but to excuse criminal behavior and denounce those who question the narrative. Under this distortion, DEI acts less as a path to equality than as a moral shield for lawbreaking.

This directly contradicts Article 29 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which emphasizes that every individual has duties toward their community, and that rights can be lawfully limited to protect others, morality, and public order. DEI policies deviate from that principle on two fronts: first, by rejecting the concept of equal rights founded on shared humanity, and second, by erasing personal accountability to law and community. That is not mere policy disagreement—it is a breach of the very human‑rights framework that underpins lawful citizenship and democracy itself.

3d

Great article! Interesting coincidence that they share a birthday. Thank you for this thoughtful piece.

