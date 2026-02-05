Prohuman Pathways

Prohuman Pathways

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paco's avatar
Paco
4d

Totally agreed. I missed learning about half of American history when I went to school long ago. Now my kids are still learning about half - just another half. We need to teach the whole thing, with pride and criticism across the spectrum as we build a great nation together.

Reply
Share
Will Thomas's avatar
Will Thomas
4d

Very true. Very needed. We need objective and racism-resistant treatments of history.

It's sad that people find it so easy to fall into racism and tribalism in response to unjust treatment. It's hard to be objective and fight consistently for fair treatment for all.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Prohuman Foundation · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture