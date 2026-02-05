Prohuman Foundation co-founders Bion Bartning and Daryl Davis write in The Wall Street Journal that Black History Month, though originally intended to “honor overlooked contributions and correct historical omissions,” has evolved into a practice that mistakenly treats black history as separate from the broader American story.

Each February, Americans observe Black History Month. The original intention was to honor overlooked contributions and correct historical omissions. Over time, however, it has encouraged the belief that black history exists apart from American history, rather than as an essential part of our shared story.

That belief is mistaken and corrosive. Black history isn’t a specialized field relevant only to some Americans. It’s inseparable from the nation’s founding contradictions, economic development, constitutional struggles, cultural achievements and moral progress. To treat it as a separate category is to misunderstand the American story itself.

The architect of what became Black History Month would have agreed. In 1926, historian Carter G. Woodson (1875-1950) established Negro History Week, placing it in February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. At the time, black Americans were largely absent from textbooks and classrooms. Woodson viewed the observance as a corrective—a temporary intervention designed to ensure black history would be taught throughout the year as part of American history.

His aim wasn’t to segregate black history from the national narrative but to force its inclusion. “It is not so much a Negro History Week as it is a History Week,” he wrote. “We should emphasize not Negro History, but the Negro in history. What we need is not a history of selected races or nations, but the history of the world void of national bias, race hatred and religious prejudice.” Woodson wanted history to be taught fully and honestly, not as separate observances. Over time, Negro History Week expanded into Black History Month. But the original purpose has quietly been reversed. What was intended as a bridge has become a boundary.