Prohuman Pathways

Prohuman Pathways

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Mary McDonald-Lewis's avatar
Mary McDonald-Lewis
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As the voice of several characters from this world — Lois Lane (Superfriends), Maven (Batman), Wonder Woman (for a few eps), Lady Jaye (GI Joe) and more, I can tell you the ethos lives on in those influenced by the comics and the shows. This is especially true of GIJoe, which I have the joy of witnessing first-hand at ComicCons. I meet what are now the first, second, and third generation of boys and girls who embrace the culture of the worlds within these stories. These are the cops, soldiers, EMTs, firefighters and others from helping or saving professions, all of whom tell me, often with tears in their eyes, how GIJoe shaped and formed them into someone they are proud of. It’s an honor to serve as part of that memory for them, and as, if even accidentally, a “voice” for freedom and democracy. We are all capable of continuing to tell the tales that hold firm the foundations of this country, whether it’s from the television screen or curled up in bed, reading out loud to wide-eyed children. These small moments, taken together, help maintain the American way, and keep the stronghold safe for all those kids to come.

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