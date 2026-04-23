Editor’s Note: A version of the following essay first appeared on Mar 11, 2026 in The Wandering Professor: Ideas from Samuel Abrams. Abrams reflects on how stories help us develop the humility and restraint required for civic flourishing.

Recently, I turned on something I remembered fondly from years ago: the animated series Justice League. I expected a trip into nostalgia. Instead, I found myself stunned.

The stories were far richer than I remembered. Their themes were expansive, their moral questions serious, and their sense of character and responsibility strikingly mature. Episode after episode explored ideas about power, restraint, loyalty, sacrifice, and the obligations that accompany strength. Watching them now, I was genuinely moved and truly shocked by how deeply these stories engage questions of civility and character.

The moment that truly stopped me came while watching The Savage Time. The story unfolds across three episodes—essentially a 90-minute film—and centers on an alternate version of World War II. A villain manipulates history to help the Nazis win, forcing the Justice League to travel back in time to restore events.

What struck me was not simply the plot. It was the seriousness with which the story treated the moment. The stakes were historical and moral. The heroes were not merely battling another supervillain; they were confronting the consequences of tyranny and the fragility of freedom. The narrative explores sacrifice, responsibility, and the moral weight of history in ways closer to serious drama than children’s entertainment.

Watching it, I had a surprising realization: Part of my civic imagination was actually shaped by stories like these.

Growing up, Wednesday afternoons often meant one thing: the comic shop.

Every week new issues arrived. You flipped through the books, checked the covers, and saw what had come out. Sometimes you had money for several issues, sometimes just one. Sometimes you bought nothing and simply looked. The routine was simple, but it felt like a small ritual. Even now, stepping into a comic shop still carries a faint echo of that feeling.

At the time, it simply seemed like entertainment.

Only looking back do I realize those afternoons were shaping a sense of the world and my ideas about responsibility, power, justice, and the obligations that come with strength.

Earlier generations of comic books—the Golden and Silver Age—were openly patriotic. During World War II, heroes like Captain America and Superman appeared in unmistakably national roles, sometimes literally punching dictators on the cover. The message was explicit: These characters stood for democratic ideals in a world confronting real threats.

By the time I was growing up in Philadelphia, the tone had changed. The stories were less overtly patriotic and often more psychologically complex. But the deeper civic lessons remained.

Heroes like Batman and Superman still revolved around a central question: What should someone with power do with it?

That question sits at the heart of many Justice League stories. Some episodes imagine alternate worlds where heroes abandon restraint and impose order by force. Crime disappears but freedom disappears with it. Others explore the sacrifices demanded by duty or the tension between personal happiness and public responsibility.

Watching these stories now, decades later, it becomes clear they were asking questions at the heart of democratic life. When is power justified? What are the limits of authority? How does a society remain free when individuals possess extraordinary ability?

Those ideas were never presented as lectures. They arrived through narrative: through villains, conflicts, and the moral choices of characters whose defining trait was not their strength but their restraint.

That restraint was the real lesson.

Superman is powerful enough to rule the world. The defining feature of the character is that he refuses to do so. Batman possesses enormous resources but constantly questions the legitimacy of power, including his own. Even the conflicts within the Justice League resemble tensions within democratic institutions: strong personalities deliberating together without dominating one another.

None of this felt like civic education at the time. It felt like stories.

But civic formation rarely announces itself when it happens. We like to imagine that our understanding of responsibility and public life emerges from textbooks and classrooms. In reality, much of it forms earlier through the culture we absorb, long before we recognize its influence.

For me, some of those lessons arrived in the aisles of a comic shop in Philadelphia and in the stories of heroes with the wisdom and humility to temper their own strength. By imagining worlds that did not exist, those stories revealed deep truths about the one we inhabit.

Samuel J. Abrams is a professor of politics at Sarah Lawrence College, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a scholar with the Sutherland Institute.

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