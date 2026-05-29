Prohuman Pathways

Prohuman Pathways

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Alexander Simonelis's avatar
Alexander Simonelis
3d

Yes - cheers to Capt. Glover!

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Bret's avatar
Bret
3d

One of the most beautiful and essential writings that I've read in a very long time. And such a welcome relief from the race wars that divide and demean us so terribly (cf Helen of Troy). Thank you so much for this excellent and inspiring post.

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