HR professionals are entrusted with shaping workplaces that honor the inherent dignity of every individual. The decision by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to convene voices as divergent as Van Jones and Robby Starbuck at their Blueprint 2025 Conference, despite drawing some criticism, reflects a commitment to this ideal. By creating a forum where diverse viewpoints can be aired and examined, SHRM is helping to build communities and workplaces where every individual is seen, heard, and valued.

If this were easy, it would be the norm.

At the Prohuman Foundation, we support those who stand up to engage in challenging dialogue with curiosity and compassion. We believe that this is not only a professional obligation for leaders, but a civic imperative.

And it takes courage. In an age where discourse too often descends into rancor, SHRM’s call to “Listen Across Lines” is encouraging. A society, or a workplace, thrives only when its members dare to listen, not merely to affirm their own convictions, but to understand the ‘other side’ as fellow bearers of reason and experience. This demands the discipline to suspend judgment, the humility to acknowledge one’s own limitations, and the resolve to seek common ground without compromising principle.

To shy away from such engagement would be to impoverish the HR profession and our shared humanity. Just as Van Jones and Robby Starbuck should be afforded the dignity to be heard, critics of their participation with SHRM should not be dismissed, but should be met with the same curiosity and compassion.

The workplace is not a sanctuary from conflict, but a proving ground for resolving disagreement with integrity.

As stewards of organizational culture, HR professionals are uniquely positioned to model the art of principled disagreement. SHRM’s “Listen Across Lines” initiative is an invitation to practice this art. We hope all participants will meet this moment with the courage of conviction and the grace of understanding, trusting that such efforts will advance the cause of human dignity and the common good.

Share