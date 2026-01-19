Over the years, I’ve made my kids do something on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that they didn’t always love in the moment: sit still and listen to the entire “I Have a Dream” speech. Not a clip. Not an excerpt. All of it. Seventeen minutes, start to finish. This year, we’ll do it again.

Each time we watch, I’m caught a little off guard by how much it still moves me—literally, to tears. I know the words. I know the arc. I know how it ends. Yet Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice still reaches across decades and lands squarely in the present, undiminished by time or repetition.

What moves me most is not just the dream he describes, but the confidence with which he expresses his faith that, with discipline and sacrifice, “we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood.” In a time when people too often mistake noise for progress, that line feels like both a challenge and an invitation.

Listening to the speech in its entirety matters. King’s argument unfolds slowly and deliberately. He names injustice plainly, without euphemism. He rejects complacency without indulging hatred. He demands urgency, but warns against despair. He assumes the listener is capable of patience, complexity, and moral imagination.

In today’s world of ever-shorter attention spans, that assumption can feel radical—especially for my 12- and 15-year-old kids.

“The function of education,” King once wrote, “is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.” King articulated this ideal while striving to live it, publicly and imperfectly.

In recent years, there has been a temptation either to sanitize him into a marble statue or to dismiss him by cataloging his personal flaws. Both moves miss the point. King was neither flawless nor fraudulent. He was a gifted man who inspired millions—and who understood that leadership doesn’t require perfection, but courage, humility, and accountability to something larger than oneself.

Listening to “I Have a Dream” makes that unmistakable. The speech insists that equality is a debt long overdue, and it does so without collapsing the moral universe into heroes and villains. King speaks of brotherhood not because he was naïve about human nature, but because he understood that embracing our shared humanity is the only way forward.

He knew that systems change only when people do, and that people rarely change through humiliation or denigration. They change through connection, discipline, and example.

When we listen as a family, I watch my kids encounter a voice that offers an antidote to the polarization of our moment. King condemns injustice, but rejects hatred. He calls for impatient protest, but insists on moral restraint. He dreams boldly, but never disconnects the dream from sacrifice.

It is, in the best sense of the word, an education.

Not the kind that ends with a test score or a credential, but the kind that shapes how you see yourself in relation to others. The kind that teaches you not just how to think, but how to live.

So this year, instead of treating Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a moment for slogans or recycled quotations, I’ll offer a simple challenge.

Find a quiet place, away from distractions. Turn off the notifications on your phone. And listen to, or watch, the entire “I Have a Dream” speech. Not in the background. Not while multitasking. All the way through.

See if you can do it without being moved. See if you can listen without feeling unexpectedly hopeful. Let go, if only briefly, of the cynicism that tells us ideals are naïve or that faith is for fools.

King never promised progress would be easy or inevitable. He promised only that it was possible, and that it would require discipline, courage, and character. His words still carry that charge.

The question is whether we’re willing to listen long enough to hear it—and humble enough to let ourselves be inspired once again.

Bion Bartning is an entrepreneur and investor. He is co-founder of the Prohuman Foundation with Daryl Davis and Letitia Kim.

