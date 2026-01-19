Prohuman Pathways

Prohuman Pathways

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
eve's avatar
eve
Jan 19

Thank you for reminding me what is possible in our troubling times.

Reply
Share
Tom Dearie's avatar
Tom Dearie
Jan 19Edited

Thanks, Bion

I remember my dad showing me MLK in the newspaper in the 1960’s and talking to me about the notion that a human being is equally deserving, regardless of the whiteness or blackness of their skin. Those conversations stay with me, even though he’s long gone and that 6 year old boy seems a distant stranger.

I suspect your kids will look back on these moments and find in them an enduring connection to you that lasts their lifetimes.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Prohuman Foundation · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture