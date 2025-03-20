In a demonstration of civic engagement and character, students from the Oakfield-Alabama Central School District’s “Seal of Civic Readiness” class have earned the opportunity to present before the New York State Senate Committee on Mental Health. Their initiative is a testament to the core values that the Prohuman Foundation seeks to advance—character strengths such as courage, compassion, and understanding. Recognizing the students’ efforts, the Prohuman Foundation awarded a grant toward their travel expenses to Albany, turning a unique opportunity into reality.

Tracy Schlagenhauf, a Global History and Leadership teacher, directs the Seal of Civic Readiness Program at Oakfield-Alabama Central School District. The program, sponsored by New York State, is designed to cultivate students' civic knowledge, skills, and mindset. For the 2024-2025 academic year, Schlagenhauf’s students chose to address the disconnect between outreach and treatment pathways for substance abuse and mental health. Through research, collaboration, and advocacy, they have not only gained a deeper understanding of the issues and captured the attention of state legislators, they have undergone personal growth—the kind of education that promotes self-governance and community uplift.

The Prohuman Foundation’s mission is to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity. This mission aligns with the students’ project, but more importantly with their process. The nine character strengths at the heart of the Prohuman Approach—Gratitude, Optimism, Grit, Curiosity, Courage, Compassion, Fairness, Understanding, and Humanity—were exemplified in each student’s contribution.

Elliana Emery, one of the participating students, reflected:

We needed to approach our group project with the utmost compassion. In society, mental health and substance abuse issues are oftentimes frowned upon and harbor lots of judgment. Due to all of these factors, my peers and I decided that we needed to be a support system and show that those struggling with these problems are not alone and deserve sensitivity as well as empathy.

More than learning civics, Schlagenhauf’s students are practicing civics in a way that embodies the foundation’s core values. Another student, Kendall Newbould, highlighted the role of optimism in pushing forward despite potential resistance:

While looking for change in how programs and organizations treat [mental health and substance abuse] disorders, we have to be optimistic, hoping that people will be open-minded to changing their treatment options. There is truly no other way we could have gotten this far…. Hopefulness has been such an important quality that I have personally seen in all of the members of this class.

Optimism and grit are essential qualities for robust civic engagement. So is courage, explains Jessica Sosnowski, commenting on her experience in the Seal of Civic Readiness Program:

[Seal of Civic Readiness] is not a class where students leave without acquiring valuable knowledge. Rather, this rigorous and demanding program aims to enhance high school students’ understanding of civic matters, readiness, and skills beyond the traditional classroom setting while motivating them to venture beyond their comfort zones and demonstrate courage.

The students’ journey to Albany is more than just an opportunity to present before state lawmakers—it’s a reflection of their commitment to civic engagement and their ability to lead with character. Their work serves as a reminder that civics is not just about policy—it is about individuals recognizing their shared humanity and building a shared future. The Prohuman Foundation is proud to support their efforts.

