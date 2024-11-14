Prohuman Pathways

Phoenix Eleven
Nov 14

Jfc. There is actual video footage of them inciting violence first. These are not innocent “victims” and this was not a “pogrom”. Enough with the propaganda already, it’s not working anymore. You claim to be “prohuman” but this is not it.

3 replies
Liam
Dec 13

For some important context on what happened, I found this account from Mouin Rabbani to be an interesting and informative take—especially with regard to the politics of Football and the Netherlands. It's not without its own bias, but it seems like much better reporting/analysis. In the end, soccer hooliganism is a "two to tango" sort of thing. However, Maccabi Tel Aviv publicly revelling in killing Arabs and Palestinian children isn't exactly a good look, is it? Nor is beating taxi drivers in the city that's hosting you. They were behaving in a *very* provocative way, especially considering what their country is doing in Gaza; and many of them were presumably the very ones who had recently been doing it.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1855427545262399585.html

It's easy to understand how so many people got the story wrong, since it was the subject of immensely biased reporting. In this, the second piece on the topic from Breaking Points, they dissect the misleading reporting in the New York Times. Their first segment on this is also worth a look.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_zp9oucCOM

Also, there was quite a lot of video footage which I watched. In particular, the reporting from the teenage Dutch vlogger who followed the Israeli mob persuaded me that this was instigated by the Israelis, and definitely exacerbated by them. Here's a quick clip that gives a sense of it, but you can watch the entire video from Bender on YouTube. I look at that and I recognize it as a violent mob looking for victims.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXNTL_WRFH8

What Bret Stephens does an "excellent job" of is conflating antisemitism with anti-Israel sentiment. He barely even touches on what actually happened, but spends his whole column weaving disparate events happening around the world into a narrative in which Jews are victims.

That is an exceptionally stupid thing to do, no matter how you look at it. I believe we're likely to be returning to this discussion, as the Antisemitism Awareness Act that passed the House in 2024 will probably be resurrected in 2025.

Antisemitism is rightly considered to be a moral abomination, and as a result the accusation alone is a powerful one. Israelis have, for many years, wielded it as a political weapon. By linking criticism of Israel with antisemitism they're able to intimidate and dismiss critics of The Jewish State. It's a way of avoiding honest discussion of Israel's controversial behavior. I'm afraid that's a knife that cuts both ways, though. If you make Israel synonymous with Jews, then whatever Israel does is done by Jews. And if people loathe what Israel is doing—as they certainly do—they will come to loathe Jews. In other words, propagandists like Stephens are actually feeding antisemitism. That's a very unwise thing to do. It does not end well.

Anyway, this does make one wonder if there are any pro-human humans at the Prohuman Foundation.

