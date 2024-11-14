The Prohuman Foundation expresses profound concern over the violent antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam on November 7. These premeditated assaults, which came on the eve of commemorations marking Kristallnacht, the 1938 Nazi pogroms against German Jews, cast a shadow over a city where the memory of Anne Frank and the Holocaust should guide us towards remembrance and stand as a grave warning against inaction.

What Happened

Israeli soccer fans leaving a match walked into a large premeditated ambush. Reports indicate that five people were hospitalized from their injuries, which included stabbings, and injuries from being run over by vehicles. Masked groups of attackers engaged in “hit and run” attacks on mopeds and scooters, and were filmed kicking one man as he lay unconscious. Antisemitic expressions can be heard on film with “canker Joden"—Dutch for “cancer Jews”—among the chanted hate.

Reports of inaction by local authorities are chilling, and suggest a lack of urgency and commitment to justice for the victims. Leniency in response to organized violence not only undermines public trust in authorities, but also sends a message that perpetrators might not face repercussions, which encourages escalating violence.



Since the attacks in Amsterdam, violence has continued and intensified across Europe. Authorities in Antwerp recently arrested individuals accused of planning a “Jew Hunt,” while protests and violence targeting “Zionists” has persisted in Amsterdam. Israel has issued cautionary advisories to its citizens traveling to Paris and elsewhere. Meanwhile, in the U.S., antisemitic incidents are rising, with “wanted” posters targeting Jewish students at the University of Rochester and Nazi flags displayed by masked protesters outside a Michigan theater showing The Diary of Anne Frank.

Reject Complacency

The attacks and subsequent failure by authorities in Amsterdam to protect the victims, or to bring the perpetrators to justice, have seen cursory exposure in the press and evoke the same haunting questions we ask about events that led to the Holocaust: Why didn’t people speak out sooner? Why didn’t they do something to stop it?

Today—right now—we have a unique opportunity to proactively and peacefully confront hate before the violence reaches historical proportions.

The Prohuman Foundation urges everyone to reject complacency and to stand up for our shared values, and our shared humanity. Our educational programs, communications campaigns, and outreach advance understanding, empathy, and courage—timeless character strengths urgently needed in the face of rising antisemitism.

Take Action

Please visit our website to learn more about our mission and core Prohuman values, our K-12 curriculum, and our certified Prohuman Ambassador training programs.

Please consider donating today. Your support and involvement enables us to expand the reach of our programs and address the root causes of antisemitism, racism, and bigotry of all kinds.

Join us and help strengthen the forces of fairness, understanding and humanity.

Donate

Pogroms have returned to Europe, and the ‘anti-racist’ Left are silent

Brendan O’Neill writes for The Telegraph about the violence in Amsterdam.

“Globalise the intifada!”, radicals cried on the streets of Europe this past year. And last night it happened: the intifada was globalised. Jews in Europe were hunted down, humiliated and beaten.

Read more.

Antwerp police arrest five, as fears of a 'Jew hunt' rise following calls to action on social media

For The Jerusalem Post, Yuval Barnea reports on antisemitic activity in Belgium, seemingly inspired by events in Amsterdam.

In another video, a Jewish man cycling through central Antwerp was attacked. Antwerp Police confirmed they were investigating this incident. Police said that at this time, no charges had been filed and encouraged anyone who was a victim of a hate crime to come forward and report it. Outgoing Justice Minister Paul Van Tigchelt tried to reassure the Jewish community following the Amsterdam pogrom in a meeting on Sunday. He told them that the Belgian anti-terror service was working to stop copycat attacks.

Read more.

Hundreds of ‘wanted’ posters were plastered across the University of Rochester campus. Jewish faculty members were targeted

Posters depicting Jewish faculty members as "wanted" were spread across the University of Rochester campus, prompting strong condemnation from the university president, who described the act as intolerable and against university values. Maria Sole Campinoti, Taylor Galgano, and Brynn Gingras report for CNN:

“I’m just tired. It’s been a long year and I want peace desperately, but doing things like this, targeting faculty, administration and staff to intimidate them and spread hate while also just making more work for the maintenance staff is wrong,” a Jewish student at the University of Rochester, who declined to be identified, fearing retribution, told CNN on Tuesday.

Read more.

Masked demonstrators wave Nazi flags outside local theater performance of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ in Michigan

For CNN, Kathleen Magramo and Jillian Sykes cover details and reactions surrounding the incident, which happened on Nov. 9.

“On Saturday evening, things became more real than we expected,” [The Fowlerville Community Theatre] said. “The presence of protesters outside gave us a small glimpse of the fear and uncertainty felt by those in hiding.”

Read more.

Report to House Committee on Antisemitism at Rutgers and Beyond

Lee Jussim, in his Unsafe Science Substack, reproduces and comments on a section of a recently-released report on antisemitism in American higher education. The report notes that Rutgers took action against Jewish students who spoke up about antisemitism.