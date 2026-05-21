Prohuman Pathways

Prohuman Pathways

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Peter Thompson's avatar
Peter Thompson
3d

Great story. From a reader whose second homes are libraries.

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Alison Cipriani's avatar
Alison Cipriani
2d

As I've been a substack reader for years I simply dove into this essay with no preconceptions. Thinking how the described library was so similar to mine although the aroma of old books is what sticks to me, only to find out it was my library! I too started out in Roslyn but was fortunate to be moved to Manhattan when I started high school.

Very much enjoyed the essay.

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