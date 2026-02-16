Presidents Day began as a tribute to George Washington, a man whose most profound contribution to the American executive was his willingness to relinquish it. By refusing to consolidate power or pursue a lifelong tenure, Washington established the office’s primary virtue: restraint. But if Washington defined the presidency’s physical boundaries through the surrender of power, it was Abraham Lincoln who defined its internal moral architecture through the surrender of ego.

The American presidency is, by its nature, an isolating office, buffered by protocol and a defensive perimeter of sycophants. But, on a sweltering August day in 1863, the Executive Mansion witnessed a collision of moral forces that remains among the most instructive moments in the history of the American executive.

Frederick Douglass, by then the nation’s most formidable abolitionist and a man both self-emancipated and self-educated, came to the White House to deliver a rebuke. He bypassed the office-seekers and the military adjutants to confront the president with grievances that were as morally sound as they were scorching. Black soldiers, Douglass noted, were being paid half the wages of their white counterparts. They were denied officer commissions. They were being left to the summary ‘justice’ of Confederate executioners without meaningful Union retaliation.

How Lincoln responded to accusations of cowardice and prejudice reveals the alchemy of his greatness. A lesser man with thinner skin or a more brittle ego would have retreated into the reflexes of office. He might have invoked the exigencies of war, the precariousness of his coalition, or the insolence of a private citizen lecturing the Commander in Chief. Instead, Lincoln rose, extended his hand, and said with characteristic lack of artifice: “Mr. Douglass, I know who you are… I am glad to see you.”

What followed was a colloquy for the ages. Lincoln did not patronize Douglass with empty assurances. He explained the political calculus of a divided North, conceded the justice of Douglass’s points, and, most importantly, treated Douglass as an intellectual equal. Douglass later reflected that he was “never… more quickly or completely put at my ease” by a man of power, and that Lincoln never once reminded him of his color.

On President’s Day, we are accustomed to celebrating Lincoln for the sweeping outcomes of his tenure: the preserved Union, the 13th Amendment, the Gettysburg shorthand for democracy. But we should also remember the internal discipline required to achieve them. The character strengths that shaped Lincoln’s capacity for reasoned engagement are core to the Lincoln-Douglass story.

Their relationship, like so much of American public life today, was never one of simple harmony. Douglass remained one of Lincoln’s most sophisticated critics. In 1876, a decade after Lincoln’s assassination, Douglass gave a eulogy at the Freedmen’s Monument, mixing praise with unflinching critique:

Abraham Lincoln was not, in the fullest sense of the word, either our man or our model… He was pre-eminently the white man’s President. [T]hough the Union was more to him than our freedom or our future, under his wise and beneficent rule we saw ourselves gradually lifted from the depths of slavery to the heights of liberty and manhood; under his wise and beneficent rule, and by measures approved and vigorously pressed by him, we saw that the handwriting of ages, in the form of prejudice and proscription, was rapidly fading away from the face of our whole country.

The capacity to recognize a leader’s flaws while at the same time acknowledging his virtues is what our political culture most desperately lacks.

We live in an era that rewards reduction. People are sorted into tribes. Leaders are either idolized or demonized. Disagreement is treated as moral defect. Institutions are often bent to protect individuals rather than to serve the common good.

Lincoln and Douglass offer a more demanding model of disagreement. It requires treating people as ends in themselves, capable of reason, growth, and principled contention. The Greeks called it megalopsychia, a term meaning magnanimity, or greatness of soul. It is the rare strength to hold power without letting it shrink your humanity.

Lincoln did not shut the White House doors to Douglass when lesser men would have. And though direct and uncushioned, Douglass’s critique of Lincoln never plunged into demonization. Lesser men than Douglass would not have had the wisdom, humility, or forbearance to hold righteous fire in abeyance. Thank goodness; these men embarked on a dialogue that was intellectually honest, emotionally disciplined, and ultimately, transformative for the Republic.

That he helped end slavery ensures Lincoln’s place in the American pantheon. But that he possessed the moral stamina to listen to the man who told him he had not done enough—



That, more than any monument, is the measure of the man.

Adam Thompson is the Communications Manager at the Prohuman Foundation. Originally from Maine, he studied at Colby College and lives with his wife and daughter in Vietnam.

Opinions expressed by guest authors do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives and invite submissions from those who can enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.