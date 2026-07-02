Editor’s Note: America’s Declaration of Independence affirmed that all men are created equal. Two hundred and fifty years later, constitutional historian and Prohuman Ambassador James Masnov breaks down the original audience, grievances, and political realities of 1776, reminding us that our nation’s guiding moral document, though not immediately realized, shook the ‘powers of the earth’ and established a radical new framework for universal rights to life, liberty, and property, and shared human flourishing.

This piece is adapted from a full-length essay published at History is Human.

Two hundred and fifty years ago, a group of colonists in North America banded together across thirteen separate British colonies and declared themselves to be free and independent states. They signed the Declaration of Independence not merely upon practical grounds that a continent need not be ruled by an island. The most powerful defense, penned by the Declaration’s primary author Thomas Jefferson, rested on natural rights, the principle that all people have fundamental rights which cannot be given or taken away by government.

A matter of weeks prior to Jefferson drafting the Declaration of Independence, George Mason also asserted natural rights in Virginia’s Declaration of Rights, noting that “all men are by nature equally free and independent.”

Today, Americans (and others) can be quick to challenge this historical moment by observing how women were not included in this promise, nor were enslaved people of African descent, nor were free people of color. Indeed, white males who did not possess a certain amount of real estate were also not afforded the full rights that those with status were.

The fact that people were initially left out of the promise of freedom by Jefferson, Mason, and others can obscure the truly extraordinary and radical nature of the American Revolution. On this 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence being adopted by the Second Continental Congress, it’s worth revisiting the document’s historical context and considering what Jefferson and company were actually saying.

Who was the Declaration of Independence written to?

Within the Declaration, Jefferson refers to the “powers of the earth;” other kingdoms, states, and governments around the world. The Declaration of Independence was thus a declaration to the world.

Why would the “powers of the earth” be the Declaration’s intended audience? It was because the thirteen separate and independent states were announcing themselves into existence upon the world stage. This was not merely a shot fired across the bow to alert England to political separation. It was the emergence of the United States of America (at this time a collection of separate states operating together) into material and political reality on the world stage. The United States were to be seen as sovereign and established governments by the other political powers around the globe. At this time, the states had not yet formed into a confederation, let alone a national union; the Articles of Confederation would be the first nascent national government beginning in 1777 (though not ratified until 1781), and the U.S. Constitution would not usher in a more prominent national government until it was drafted in 1787 and went into effect in 1789.

Who was the Declaration about, and why?

In the years before drafting the Declaration, most grievances of the colonists-turned-rebel Patriots were not directed at the King, but at the English Parliament. The era known as the Imperial Crisis (the years of colonial discontent preceding the Revolution, from 1765 to 1776), popularized the motto “No taxation without Representation.” But this phrase has become less understood over time.

Although it is true that taxes played an important role in American resistance, what is often missed today is the importance of political representation.

Many today assume that when colonists proclaimed, “No taxation without Representation,” they were bemoaning their lack of representation in the British Parliament. This is not so.

The argument from the colonists’ perspective was that their local assemblies in fact operated as their respective parliaments. A colonist in Massachusetts was politically represented by people who had been elected to the Massachusetts Assembly, just as Virginia’s House of Burgesses was an elected body representing the people of Virginia.

The point here is that the colonists were not arguing for representation back in England. They were arguing that they already had political representation in their colonial assemblies, and that direct taxes should be imposed by these local political bodies, and not by the British Parliament.

This was a significant point of difference between colonists and the British in the years leading to the Revolution, which defined the growing political chasm as much as any other factor.

For much of the Imperial Crisis period, the grievances by colonists were aimed not at King George III but at the Parliament for overstepping its authority and impeding upon the power that ought to have been left to the colonists’ local assemblies.

In fact, it was the King that the colonists continually appealed to during the 1760s and 1770s for help. As late as July 1775 (three months after the first shots were fired at Lexington and Concord), the Continental Congress continued to ask the King to advocate on their behalf against Parliament. In response, their Olive Branch Petition was rejected by the King and he responded by proclaiming all thirteen colonies to be in open rebellion against the British Empire. Until this moment, the colonists truly believed they might be able to garner the King’s support.

The Declaration of Independence was directed at the King of England because Americans saw their disconnection from the King as the ultimate act of political separation—not because they were anti-monarchist, though those views would grow in the wake of the Revolution itself, but because Americans came to see King George III as a leader who failed to protect them and their ancient liberties.

The Declaration’s conspicuous silence on the British Parliament is telling. Only once does the document reference England’s representative body, and when it does, it does not even mention it by name. The Declaration’s list of grievances refers only to “their legislature.” Refusing to acknowledge the Parliament by its official title underscores the animosity Americans held for the institution for well over a decade.

Disconnecting from the King, bypassing Parliament, and broadcasting American independence to the global stage formed the three ideological pillars of the Declaration. Without this specific framework, the document loses much of its historical clarity.

Because the text is heavily dominated by grievances against the Crown, it is easy to assume the Revolution was solely an uprising against monarchy. Yet history demonstrates that the colonists clung to the King longest, viewing the British Parliament as the true architect of the imperial crisis. Ultimately, the Declaration was never an appeal to the King or the British public; it was a strategic address to the extant kingdoms and governments in the world at the time—the “powers of the earth.” Without appreciating these original intentions, the true nature of the American founding remains fundamentally misunderstood.

James M. Masnov is a writer, historian, lecturer, and a Columbian Distinguished Fellow at the George Washington University. He is the author of three books, a Prohuman Ambassador, and the founder and editor-in-chief of History is Human: A Journal of American Intellectual History.

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