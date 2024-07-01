From Our Advisors

WATCH: Jesters And Fools

Filmmaker and Prohuman Foundation advisor Rob Feld shows that America is less polarized than our media landscape would suggest, drawing on the wit and wisdom of Colin Quinn and other comedians interviewed in this short documentary.

At its best, humor lets us examine a challenging issue communally. This has been an essential function of art: inviting complex and dangerous ideas to engage our emotions and intellect, while holding them framed in imagination and at a safe distance. An animated democracy requires humor to help mediate our disagreements, but its effectiveness is being whittled away by our reactions to today’s digital environments. Through the thoughts of these comedians—themselves natural social scientists—my goal is to speak to those tired of conflict and who want to make things better, which the data says is most of us. The majority of Americans hold more centrist views than we are led to believe and do not fall along strict party lines. Their largely silenced voices need to be lifted to help drown out the flood of invective that is now characterizing our lives and devastating our politics. We cannot change human nature but that does not mean we are doomed to succumb to the worst of it.

Watch

Why I’m Leaving Clark University

In the Wall Street Journal, Prohuman Foundation advisor Mary Jane Rein describes a public assault by Strassler Center PhD students who threatened her and demanded her resignation due to her outspoken support for victims of the October 7 terrorist attacks and her pro-Israel views. Senior leaders from Clark University admonished her rather than affirming her right to freedom of expression.

I can’t invest my time and efforts to advance an institution that lacks the strength of character to protect diverse points of view. I am ready to sign on to a different cause, one rooted in respect, honest inquiry and the free exchange of ideas in the context of civic friendship.

Read more.

Occidental Trustees Reject SJP Divestment Demands

Occidental College’s student newspaper featured comments by Jake Mackey—a professor at the school as well as a Prohuman Foundation advisor—on the value of institutional neutrality.

In his Feb. 7 Letter to the Editor, Comparative Studies in Literature and Culture (CSLC) Professor Jacob Mackey responded to faculty criticizing his statement that calling Israel a “settler-colonial” state is “inaccurate and dangerous.” In the introduction, Mackey said he is “convinced that a professor’s job on campus is to model exploration of nuance, complexity and the whole picture rather than to issue categorical denunciations of entire nations.”

“A crucial step to regaining broad democratic legitimacy is for institutions like Oxy to refrain from publicly pronouncing on every fraught situation, foreign or domestic, that arises, and simultaneously to make clear that they strive to create supportive environments for scholars and students representing the full spectrum of views found in this country,” Mackey said via email. “To speak freely on such situations, no matter how controversial the views they express may be.”

Read more.

Why are religious teens happier than their secular peers?

Zach Rausch, for The Boston Globe, profiles Prohuman Foundation advisor Seth Kaplan, drawing on his scholarly work—as well as his personal experience—building “real-world community.”

Kaplan believes, more than anyone I have ever met, in the power of strong, tight-knit communities to solve our personal and social ills. In fact, Kaplan has become one of the world’s leading experts on what makes some societies and communities thrive and others not. He has come to believe that many of the crises we face today — the youth mental health crisis, the loneliness epidemic, the drug overdose crisis, and political polarization — can be traced back to the deterioration of local communities.

This is a paid article.

Read more.

The Cure to our Social Breakdown

Read Seth Kaplan describe the value of “place-based community” in his own terms. From First Things:

Streets become full of people walking—to a neighbor’s house, a park, a prayer service, a celebration. Whenever we walk somewhere (or just sit outside), we encounter many familiar faces and get caught up in conversations. Families invite each other over for meals. As a pastor friend remarked when visiting on one Shabbat, the scene resembles a time from the 1950s before automobiles, television, and apps came to dominate daily life.

This article is free to read.

Read more.

Daryl Davis on Persuasion Podcast with Yascha Mounk

Hear how Prohuman Foundation co-founder Daryl Davis’s remarkable efforts speaking with Klan members have led to transformative conversations & unexpected connections.

He didn't believe I knew Jerry Lee. He didn't believe Jerry Lee learned anything from black people, but he was so fascinated with me, he wanted me to come back to his table and let him buy me a drink. I don't drink alcohol, but I agreed to go back to his table and I ordered a cranberry juice. He paid for it and then he took his glass and he clinked my glass. And he says, this is the first time I ever sat down and had a drink with a black man. And I was mystified, like how can this be? So innocently, I said, why? And he looked down at the table. He didn't say anything. I asked him again. And his friend sitting next to him said, “Tell him, tell him, tell him.” And he says, “I'm a member of the Ku Klux Klan.” And I started laughing because I know a lot about the Ku Klux Klan. I have all kinds of books on the Klan. I've read them all. And they don't just come up and hug a black guy and want to buy him a drink and hang out. So this guy must be joking. He goes in his pocket, pulls out his wallet, and hands me his Klan membership card. Like, whoa. I recognize the Klan emblem, which is a red circle with a white cross and a red blood drop in the center. This is for real. You know, so I stopped laughing because it wasn't funny anymore, right? I gave it back to him, but he was very, very friendly. And we talked about the Klan and other things. He gave me his phone number. He wanted me to call him whenever I was to return to the Silver Dollar Lounge because he wanted to bring his friends, meaning Klansmen and Klanswomen, to see, as he put it, the black guy who plays like Jerry Lee.

A transcript is available with the podcast link below:

Listen

WATCH: Lexi Hudson Speaks with Francis Fukuyama

Prohuman Foundation advisor Lexi Hudson sat down with Francis Fukuyama at Stanford to speak about her book, The Soul of Civility. In the book, Lexi rediscovers and rearticulates time-tested principles of human flourishing, provoking readers to discern between politeness and true civility.

Politeness is manners; it’s etiquette. It’s technique; it’s external stuff. Whereas, civility is internal. It’s a disposition of the heart. It’s a way of seeing others as our moral equals worthy of a bare minimum respect just by virtue of our shared moral status as members of the human community. Sometimes actually respecting someone requires breaking the rules of etiquette and propriety. Telling a hard truth. Engaging in robust debate.

Throughout the book I argue that too often today we’re content with people merely going through the pro-forma… you know; following the rules, doing and saying the right thing… that’s the stuff of politeness. I argue instead that we should aim for true civility; actually respecting others and not being content with the mere appearance of respecting others.

Watch

From the Web

At 89 years old, she walked from Texas to Washington, D.C. Here's why.

Now 97, Opal Lee continues marching to raise awareness about the unifying meaning of Juneteenth.

“The Walk for Freedom led by Opal Lee in Fort Worth is not a protest movement,” said Soaries. “It’s not a demonstration of what people are against, but it’s rather a demonstration of what people are for. We are literally marching to affirm our belief in the founding principles of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.” “Now that we actually have a holiday and it’s on the calendar, it’s more about understanding what Juneteenth means, the freedom that it represents,” said Sims.

Read more.

Marcus Aurelius: The Stoic Emperor

This biography by Donald J. Robertson explores Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius's life and psychological journey, highlighting how Stoic philosophy helped him navigate political pressures, moral dilemmas, and personal relationships. Through an examination of his Meditations and historical texts, the book offers a detailed portrayal of Marcus's character, values, and the challenges he faced as a ruler.

Read more.

A Look Back

WATCH: William Bennett On The Universality of Virtues

Former US Secretary of Education and author Bill Bennett sat down with C-SPAN’s Book TV in 2010 to discuss his popular apolitical works, Book of Virtues and Our Sacred Honor. He notes that his work has been, in part, a resource for teachers who sought a way to teach common values across cultural divides in the classroom.

Teachers said, ‘how do we teach values… to students with all these different backgrounds…. We have kids from 62 different countries….’ Too many debates about values, virtues, and ethics focus on the things we disagree… and not the things we agree about. The virtues I’ve chosen to highlight in this collection are, of course, not the exclusive property of the American people. Other cultures or peoples share them or might aspire to embrace them. But having said that, I would emphasize that there is something very American about these virtues.

Watch