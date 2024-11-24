Racism is such a touchy topic that many US educators avoid it – we are college professors who tackled that challenge head on

Prohuman Advisor Adam Seagrave and Stephanie Shonekan write for The Conversation about how educators can navigate polarized narratives in ways that build connection rather than deepening divides.

By engaging in a common learning process about race and humanity, our students become friends – through and because of their differences, not despite them.

Read more.

WATCH: Why your brain splits the world into good and evil.

Amanda Ripley speaks to Big Think about conflict and cognitive distortions that lead us to see political rivals as more extreme than they are. She sees a role for greater intellectual humility, and what she calls healthy conflict.

The number one antidote to splitting is to have relationships with people who aren’t like who. Who look differently than you, or vote differently than you, or pray differently than you. The more you can engage in those conversations and really cultivate healthy conflict on purpose… the more immune you’re going to be to conflict entrepreneurs, to splitting, to humiliation, to all the things that tend to spark really destructive, malignant conflict.

Watch

‘Love Wins’: A Former Neo-Nazi Skinhead Reflects on Path of Overcoming Hate

Arno Michaelis writes for the Combat Antisemitism Movement about how unexpected kindness helped him escape the neo-Nazi movement he joined as a teenager. He calls for accountability and compassion to counter a “cycle of irresponsibility, self-induced trauma, and hate.”

But the biggest driver of the exhaustion that ultimately led me out of hate groups was when people I claimed to hate treated me with kindness. People like the Jewish boss who said I was “a good kid just going through a phase” rather than fire me when I wore swastika patches to work. Black, Asian, and Latino co-workers who treated me with benevolence when I least deserved it, but needed it most. Every time I received compassion from people who had absolutely no reason to show it to me, other than the faith that there was a good person underneath the swastikas, it blew my nonsensical ideology out of the water.

Read more.

The real antidote to political bitterness

Greg Weiner, president of Assumption University, reflects on the importance of civic friendship as a foundation for healing the bitterness in American politics in a Washington Post op-ed adapted from his speech at Assumption University’s Center for Civic Friendship.

Grounding our common love of country in a shared past, with all its virtues and vices, rather than an undefined and abstract future gives us something concrete to share. Such a background — a confidence that, whatever our political views, we are united in preserving what we share — enables us to disagree in a spirit not simply of courtesy but also of friendship and trust.

Read more.

Assumption University’s Center for Civic Friendship, helmed by Prohuman Foundation advisor Mary Jane Rein, made news recently for a new scholarship program. Read about that, here.