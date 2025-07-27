Reforming Higher Ed from Within: Restoring Viewpoint Diversity Through Checks and Balances

Prohuman Foundation advisor Jake Mackey and co-author Michael Jindra, in a policy paper for AEI, argue that higher education can restore viewpoint diversity by way of internal checks and balances, inspired by the U.S. Constitution, to counter faculty hiring biases and resulting ideological imbalances. They propose specific measures to prevent political orthodoxy from dominating departments and offer a practical roadmap to shift the focus on campus toward truth-seeking.

[Higher education] has de-emphasized the neutral search for truth in favor of political goals like the amorphous “social justice.” It is imperative that academia take action to course correct and recommit itself to its core mission of truth seeking, thereby regaining the American public’s trust.

Restoring Our Belief in One Another and Our Nation

For his Derate the Hate podcast, Prohuman Foundation advisor Wilk Wilkinson interviewed Richard Harwood, president of The Harwood Institute. Harwood argues that the pervasive ugliness in public discourse has led many to mistake divisive, cruel behavior for meaningful action, perpetuating a cycle of fear and disengagement. His “Enough, Time to Build” campaign and book, The New Civic Path, advocate building community networks and civic groups to restore shared purpose.

We need to focus on our shared aspirations. ... Ask someone about their aspirations for their lives and their community and they'll tell you something that is actionable. … You realize that actually we are creating community through the very process of focusing on shared aspirations, because we hold them in common and we can only act on them together. ... When we build together, we rediscover our shared humanity. That we’re part of something larger than just ourselves.

To save themselves, universities must cultivate civic friendship.

Writing for the Washington Post, Robert P. George and Cornel West argue that elite universities’ failure to uphold civic friendship has fueled ideological conformity and weakened their truth-seeking mission. They propose improving university culture by promoting viewpoint diversity, defending free speech, and creating Socratic spaces where students engage with challenging ideas in order to rebuild public trust and to create citizens capable of self-governance in a pluralistic republic.

It’s a truism to say we live in an age of intense political and ideological polarization. The troubling stories are familiar: family members estranged over political differences; friendships collapsing because of a person’s vote in a presidential election; students being socially ostracized for stating unpopular views. We believe the dramatic decline of civic friendship is behind these entrenched and increasingly vicious social divisions. But while such changes might be a harbinger of broad cultural decline, the absence of civic friendship in our nation’s universities is an immediate threat to their ability to fulfill their missions — namely, to be impartial forums for the dissemination of knowledge and pursuit of truth. It constitutes an existential crisis, one which will certainly have effects far beyond the campus. This is because universities that do not model and actively foster civic friendship become ideological seminaries, sending into the world graduates who have been trained to be zealots for particular causes rather than formed as dispassionate and determined truth-seekers.

You Can Train Yourself to Be More Curious

Writing for his Flourishing Fridays Substack, Clay Routledge explores how curiosity, often seen as a fixed trait, can be deliberately cultivated through consistent practice. Routledge details a study in which researchers produced a lasting, measurable increase in participants’ curiosity-driven behavior, and offers readers practical strategies to enhance curiosity, creativity, and meaning.

We often think of curiosity as one of those personality traits you either have or you don't. … But what if curiosity is a characteristic we can actually grow throughout our lives? When we approach the world with genuine curiosity, we become more open to new information and diverse viewpoints, willing to question assumptions, and motivated to explore possibilities we hadn’t previously considered.

This Thursday:

This week, Prohuman Book Club members and guests will enjoy guided discussion and community building. We'll learn about each other, and discover more about what draws our growing community together. Come and tell us who you are... what you're reading, thinking about, building... and why!

Join the Club

Register for This Event Only

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.