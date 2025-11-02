Daryl Davis and Jeff Schoep talk with Joe Rogan.

Prohuman Foundation co-founder Daryl Davis joined Joe Rogan to discuss his work befriending and deradicalizing members of hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan. Joined by Jeff Schoep, a former hate group leader-turned peacebuilder, they discuss Schoep’s 27-year involvement in the National Socialist Movement and his eventual exit. They explore indoctrination processes, the role of personal connections in change, and ongoing efforts to counter extremism through dialogue and support.

DAVIS: People keep talking about what they’re against. Why don’t we talk about what we’re for? That’s more positive…. I am Prohuman. That’s what I am.

A civilization without elders.

Omar F. Najjarine, in his The Autodidact, reflects briefly on the role of elders in society, noting that advanced age should reflect the culmination of intellectual, creative, spiritual, and moral growth. Citing Abraham Maslow, he describes several key shortcomings of youth that ideally improve with age, suggesting that life is something like a pilgrimage toward self-fulfillment.

By a certain age, the pleasures of the world should pale in comparison to the pleasures of the mind, of great conversation, of loving connection.

Defund the Thought Police

Consumer psychologist and Independent Center president, Lura Forcum, explains why ideas are so often judged by their source rather than by their merits. With evolutionary insights into tribal belonging, she examines how fear stifles nuance and problem-solving on complex issues like AI regulation and housing. This, Forcum suggests in How to Human, leads us to police our own thoughts. She urges purposeful merit-based thinking to ‘defund the thought police’ and to weaken the grip of polarization on our politics.

This obsession with belonging and purity has deep roots. Humans evolved to protect group membership because belonging meant survival. Our group controlled access to resources and safety—letting in people who don’t belong depleted those resources for the real group members. That wiring hasn’t changed much, even though our modern lives are abundant and collaborative in ways our ancestors couldn’t imagine.

Princeton Professor rejects “no enemies to the right.”

Conservative intellectual Robert P. George weighed in on X amid backlash to Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts’ defense of Carlson. George reaffirms that the inherent and equal dignity of every human is foundational to principled conservatism. In his post, George asserted that white supremacists, racists, antisemites, eugenicists, and bigots cannot be accommodated in the conservative movement, as their ideologies contradict this core tenet. He distinguished defending free speech from allying with such views, urging conservatives to protect the movement’s integrity against internal threats.

A few days ago, I posted a brief statement of what I, as a conservative, seek to conserve. The first item on the list was what I regard as the foundational principle of all sound morality: the profound, inherent, and equal dignity of each and every member of the human family. Everything else I believe about ethics and politics in one way or another stands upon or presupposes that principle. Any form of “conservatism” (or “liberalism”) that denies it in principle or transgresses it in practice is alien to me.

