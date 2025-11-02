Prohuman Pathways

Prohuman Pathways

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Osburn's avatar
Robert Osburn
2d

I couldn't agree more with Professor George! His central conservative foundational idea---the inherent dignity of all human beings---must never ever be sacrificed. This is so basic and so central that it should be shouted from rooftops.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cranmer, Charles's avatar
Cranmer, Charles
2dEdited

Thank you for this fair and, I think, accurate article. I think you will be interested in this selection from a post I wrote ten years ago entitled “The Tribe has Spoken.” Also, you might find Karl Popper interesting. He says truth is almost always provisional, and we can only get closer to the truth by questioning and falsifying our current beliefs.

https://charles72f.substack.com/p/the-tribe-has-spoken

Human beings are animals. We like to flatter ourselves that we are reasoning animals, but reason is a thin veneer over our darker, less rational animal impulses. The psychologist Jonathan Haidt uses the metaphor of a man (reason) riding an elephant (the visceral evolutionary drives of our deep brain and limbic systems.) As long as the elephant is content, the driver can fool himself into believing he is in control. But once the elephant panics, the rider can only hang on for dear life. In times of high anxiety, we default to our tribal instincts: we are overwhelmed by the need to seek safety within a group of right-thinking and right-acting peers who are expected to conspicuously despise “the other” to prove their tribal creds. It takes immense discipline (and not a little courage) to maintain one’s rational bearings.

Excentrifugal Forz: The center could not hold. We’re a long way from the Dust Bowl and D-Day. My parent’s generation endured two traumatic events; the Great Depression and World War II. In the Depression, just about everyone was united in their common poverty. During the war, just about everyone fought or worked for the war effort. America was deeply unified both by common cause and by common trauma. People identified above all with their country and their fellow citizens. Our aggression was reserved for the Axis. Once the war was over, our parents did not have high expectations. They appreciated the Levittown comfort of their post-war lives and what seemed to be the promise of a peaceful future for their kids. Many were happy just to be intact and alive. This all started to unravel with Vietnam, and we have been fragmenting since.

Tribalism impedes effective solutions. Today our loyalty is not to our country, but to our chosen tribes: gun lovers, anti-abortion nuts, “Socialists,” LGBTers, feminists, pro-Trumpers, evangelicals, Black Lives Matter acolytes, white supremacists and other tribes too numerous to mention. Obviously, these tribes overlap and some of them are more objectionable than others. But they all provide something in common. Abandoning loyalty to the nation and its people, we cling to these groups to give our lives meaning, The unity of these groups is generally predicated on victimhood. Everyone feels entitled, everyone feels “oppressed”, or at least aggrieved. No one accepts responsibility for their own lives (unless those lives are successful.).

The internet has greatly facilitated tribal division. Thirty years ago pathetic losers like “Incels” were too isolated to group together to inflame their delusions. These days, any unpopular view expressed on line invites a tsunami of vituperation from “injured” parties. Fifty years ago everyone got their facts from Walter Cronkite. When he famously turned against the war in Vietnam, the whole nation turned with him. Now everyone cherry picks the “facts” from the Web to confirm their own prejudices and reinforce tribal bonds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Prohuman Foundation
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture