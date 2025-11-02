Top Stories
Daryl Davis and Jeff Schoep talk with Joe Rogan.
Prohuman Foundation co-founder Daryl Davis joined Joe Rogan to discuss his work befriending and deradicalizing members of hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan. Joined by Jeff Schoep, a former hate group leader-turned peacebuilder, they discuss Schoep’s 27-year involvement in the National Socialist Movement and his eventual exit. They explore indoctrination processes, the role of personal connections in change, and ongoing efforts to counter extremism through dialogue and support.
DAVIS: People keep talking about what they’re against. Why don’t we talk about what we’re for? That’s more positive….
I am Prohuman. That’s what I am.
A civilization without elders.
Omar F. Najjarine, in his The Autodidact, reflects briefly on the role of elders in society, noting that advanced age should reflect the culmination of intellectual, creative, spiritual, and moral growth. Citing Abraham Maslow, he describes several key shortcomings of youth that ideally improve with age, suggesting that life is something like a pilgrimage toward self-fulfillment.
By a certain age, the pleasures of the world should pale in comparison to the pleasures of the mind, of great conversation, of loving connection.
Defund the Thought Police
Consumer psychologist and Independent Center president, Lura Forcum, explains why ideas are so often judged by their source rather than by their merits. With evolutionary insights into tribal belonging, she examines how fear stifles nuance and problem-solving on complex issues like AI regulation and housing. This, Forcum suggests in How to Human, leads us to police our own thoughts. She urges purposeful merit-based thinking to ‘defund the thought police’ and to weaken the grip of polarization on our politics.
This obsession with belonging and purity has deep roots. Humans evolved to protect group membership because belonging meant survival. Our group controlled access to resources and safety—letting in people who don’t belong depleted those resources for the real group members. That wiring hasn’t changed much, even though our modern lives are abundant and collaborative in ways our ancestors couldn’t imagine.
Princeton Professor rejects “no enemies to the right.”
Conservative intellectual Robert P. George weighed in on X amid backlash to Tucker Carlson’s recent interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts’ defense of Carlson. George reaffirms that the inherent and equal dignity of every human is foundational to principled conservatism. In his post, George asserted that white supremacists, racists, antisemites, eugenicists, and bigots cannot be accommodated in the conservative movement, as their ideologies contradict this core tenet. He distinguished defending free speech from allying with such views, urging conservatives to protect the movement’s integrity against internal threats.
A few days ago, I posted a brief statement of what I, as a conservative, seek to conserve. The first item on the list was what I regard as the foundational principle of all sound morality: the profound, inherent, and equal dignity of each and every member of the human family. Everything else I believe about ethics and politics in one way or another stands upon or presupposes that principle. Any form of “conservatism” (or “liberalism”) that denies it in principle or transgresses it in practice is alien to me.
I couldn't agree more with Professor George! His central conservative foundational idea---the inherent dignity of all human beings---must never ever be sacrificed. This is so basic and so central that it should be shouted from rooftops.
Thank you for this fair and, I think, accurate article. I think you will be interested in this selection from a post I wrote ten years ago entitled “The Tribe has Spoken.” Also, you might find Karl Popper interesting. He says truth is almost always provisional, and we can only get closer to the truth by questioning and falsifying our current beliefs.
https://charles72f.substack.com/p/the-tribe-has-spoken
Human beings are animals. We like to flatter ourselves that we are reasoning animals, but reason is a thin veneer over our darker, less rational animal impulses. The psychologist Jonathan Haidt uses the metaphor of a man (reason) riding an elephant (the visceral evolutionary drives of our deep brain and limbic systems.) As long as the elephant is content, the driver can fool himself into believing he is in control. But once the elephant panics, the rider can only hang on for dear life. In times of high anxiety, we default to our tribal instincts: we are overwhelmed by the need to seek safety within a group of right-thinking and right-acting peers who are expected to conspicuously despise “the other” to prove their tribal creds. It takes immense discipline (and not a little courage) to maintain one’s rational bearings.
Excentrifugal Forz: The center could not hold. We’re a long way from the Dust Bowl and D-Day. My parent’s generation endured two traumatic events; the Great Depression and World War II. In the Depression, just about everyone was united in their common poverty. During the war, just about everyone fought or worked for the war effort. America was deeply unified both by common cause and by common trauma. People identified above all with their country and their fellow citizens. Our aggression was reserved for the Axis. Once the war was over, our parents did not have high expectations. They appreciated the Levittown comfort of their post-war lives and what seemed to be the promise of a peaceful future for their kids. Many were happy just to be intact and alive. This all started to unravel with Vietnam, and we have been fragmenting since.
Tribalism impedes effective solutions. Today our loyalty is not to our country, but to our chosen tribes: gun lovers, anti-abortion nuts, “Socialists,” LGBTers, feminists, pro-Trumpers, evangelicals, Black Lives Matter acolytes, white supremacists and other tribes too numerous to mention. Obviously, these tribes overlap and some of them are more objectionable than others. But they all provide something in common. Abandoning loyalty to the nation and its people, we cling to these groups to give our lives meaning, The unity of these groups is generally predicated on victimhood. Everyone feels entitled, everyone feels “oppressed”, or at least aggrieved. No one accepts responsibility for their own lives (unless those lives are successful.).
The internet has greatly facilitated tribal division. Thirty years ago pathetic losers like “Incels” were too isolated to group together to inflame their delusions. These days, any unpopular view expressed on line invites a tsunami of vituperation from “injured” parties. Fifty years ago everyone got their facts from Walter Cronkite. When he famously turned against the war in Vietnam, the whole nation turned with him. Now everyone cherry picks the “facts” from the Web to confirm their own prejudices and reinforce tribal bonds.