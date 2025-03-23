Humility is the foundation to a virtuous life

Psychologist Jen Cole Wright, writing for The Conversation, makes the case that humility is a “foundational virtue” that facilitates other virtues like curiosity and courage, and leads to individual thriving and social harmony.

When my colleagues and I first started studying humility more than a decade ago, I didn’t really think it would amount to much. . . . But the more time I’ve spent with humility, the more I’ve come to appreciate it. And now, I see it as the most foundational virtue of them all.

Can Villains Save America? Bad-guy backstories like ‘Wicked’ can remind us that not all the people we have been told to despise are actually evil

For Discourse, Bryan Gentry explores how villain backstories like Wicked challenge us to rethink one-dimensional evil, suggesting they could soften America’s toxic political divides. He posits that humanizing supposed foes fosters curiosity and empathy, opening pathways to dialogue over demonization.

If we consider those who disagree with us to be two-dimensional villains, there is little room for discussion. Two groups that vilify each other only grow farther apart. But if we approach disagreement with curiosity, charity and empathy, we may find common ground or room for compromise. Or at the very least, we learn the best arguments for the other side, strengthen our own arguments and elevate our debates above accusations of evil.

Civics Class Earns NY State Senate Hearing and Prohuman Foundation Grant

This week in Prohuman Pathways we celebrate students from Oakfield-Alabama Central School District, whose civics project on mental health and substance abuse earned them a New York State Senate hearing and a Prohuman Foundation grant.

The Prohuman Foundation’s mission is to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity. This mission aligns with the students’ project, but more importantly with their process. The nine character strengths at the heart of the Prohuman Approach—Gratitude, Optimism, Grit, Curiosity, Courage, Compassion, Fairness, Understanding, and Humanity—were exemplified in each student’s contribution.

Independents Incoming! An interview with Lura Forcum, president of the Independent Center

Prohuman Foundation advisor Lauren Hall, in her Substack The Radical Moderate's Guide to Life, interviews Lura Forcum, president of the Independent Center, about how independent voters could heal our polarized politics. Forcum shares insights from her social psychology background about how rejecting partisan trenches can improve agency and tolerance, vital for better policy and stronger communities.

FORCUM: The problem right now is that we are talking about the other side politically as an out-group. And what I want people to understand is all the tendencies that go along with treating the other party as out-groups: It's okay to mistreat them. It's okay to take from them. They are really literally the enemy. And so they don't deserve fair treatment. They don't deserve the benefit of the doubt. And this is not how democracy is meant to work. These are our fellow citizens. And if everybody is on board with this out-group way of looking at the other side, we really can't have consensus and governing. And there's no reason why we should look at fellow citizens as out-group members, especially when I have research that shows just how much we agree on most policy issues. It's stunning the level of vitriol and opposition in our discourse compared to when you measure people's actual views, how close together they are.

Join us this Thursday, March 27:

The Prohuman Book Club will meet this week with author and Prohuman Foundation advisor Lexi Hudson to discuss her book The Soul of Civility: Timeless Principles to Heal Society and Ourselves. Join us—bring your questions and engage Lexi directly.

