Prohuman Pathways

Prohuman Pathways

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Dearie's avatar
Tom Dearie
5dEdited

Thanks for this. 👍

I particularly noted the story on violations of principles of objective inquiry in science.

If major scientific journals precede conclusions with ideological mandates about what is and isn’t allowed to be true, we corrupt the very tools we use to measure our world and inform ourselves on how to build a humane society.

Once it becomes acceptable to dictate scientific truth through the lens of politics, any group of entrenched ideologues, right or left, can dictate what the public can and cannot know.

At that point, we’re no longer figuratively living in Orwell’s 1984 and Animal Farm, we are doing so literally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
R Edward Banderob's avatar
R Edward Banderob
5d

Yes, As Tocqueville told us way back in 1835 Harmonious Neighborhood Communities and their institutions and organizations are the foundation and building blocks of American Democracy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Prohuman Foundation
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture