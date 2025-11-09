Why I no longer engage with Nature Publishing Group

Writing for Heterodox STEM on Substack, chemist Anna Krylov declines a Nature Communications review invitation, citing the publisher’s ideological policies—from diversity quotas and “citation justice” to censorship—as betrayals of the pursuit of truth in science, favoring social engineering over merit and rigor. She calls on scientists to disengage until Nature recommits to excellence, protecting objective inquiry.

Scientific publishers play a key role in the production of knowledge — they are a pillar of what Jonathan Rauch has termed “the Constitution of Knowledge” (Rauch, 2021). The role of the publisher is to be an epistemic funnel: it accepts claims to truth at one end, but permits only those that withstand organized scrutiny to emerge from the other, a function traditionally performed by a rigorous peer-review and editorial process. This process should be guided by scientific rigor and a commitment to finding objective truth. Unfortunately, the Nature group has abandoned its mission in favor of advancing a social justice agenda. The group has institutionalized censorship, implemented policies that have sacrificed merit in favor of identity-based criteria, and injected social engineering into its author guidelines and publishing process. The result is that papers published in Nature journals can no longer be regarded as rigorous science.

Read More

Leave a comment

Curb Your Incivility: The Last Starbucks

Prohuman Foundation advisor Alexandra Hudson, writing for her own Civic Renaissance newsletter, analyzes a hypothetical “Curb Your Enthusiasm” episode where Larry David, after mocking a serial coffee scammer, attempts the same free-drink ploy himself. In the ironic script she penned, Larry gets publicly humiliated by a sharp-witted barista who exposes his hypocrisy, turning him into the very freeloader he despises and underscoring the fragile norms of civility.

For the uninitiated: Larry David, co-creator of Seinfeld and television’s favorite curmudgeon, went on to create Curb Your Enthusiasm—a show based on his own persona. It’s run, off and on, for more than two decades on HBO. He says he’s finished now, but who can say? Larry tests the limits of our social fabric. He calls out the oblivious, the inconsiderate, and the freeloaders among us—those who violate the unspoken contracts of civilized life. In doing so, he becomes both violator and defender of those very norms.

Read More

Leave a comment

The Gentle Power of Sisu

For The Psychology Podcast, Scott Barry Kaufman interviews Dr. Elisabet Lahti, the world’s leading expert on sisu, a Finnish concept of extraordinary resilience and determination amid adversity. Through personal stories and insights, Lahti illustrates how sisu blends inner strength with gentleness and perseverance with compassion to help individuals surpass perceived limits.

It’s those micro-moments in our ordinary life where we choose to either turn away from our family member or partner, or a challenge… Or we keep our heart closed, instead of facing what is there, or feeling the tough emotion…. it’s those tiny little things that really end up defining our future.

Read More

Leave a comment

The New Civic Path with Rich Harwood

Richard Harwood, on the Circulating Ideas podcast, discusses his book The New Civic Path, addressing America’s crisis of belief in leaders, institutions, and one another amid widespread disillusionment with the status quo. Drawing from his decades of civic innovation, Harwood calls for rebuilding trust and agency through a unified American effort that transcends partisan divides, urging communities to spark renewal and collective action.

HARWOOD: …The underlying challenges in our society are not simply political…. I think they’re cultural and human…. What actually gives people hope in their lives? What does it mean for us not to feel so separated from one another? Particularly when we face an epidemic of loneliness? What does trust mean in a society that keeps fragmenting? How do we live together, not simply vote together, but how do we live together and make things happen? So many of us believe we can’t shape our lives or our collective futures. And so what does it mean when we lose a sense of individual and shared agency, that we can’t make a difference in our lives? And what we’ve lost belief in institutions of all kinds. Not just political but… Faith institutions, civic institutions. This is a challenge for libraries, obviously. We can’t talk to our friends and family about tough issues anymore in many cases. The reason why I think we need a new civic path is because we’ve got to find ways to address these deeper issues….

Read More

Leave a comment

Dec 4: William Deresiewicz @ Prohuman Book Club:

Author, critic, and fervent champion of the humanities William Deresiewicz joins us on December 4th at 1 PM EST to discuss selected essays from A Jane Austen Education and The End of Solitude. We’ll explore Austen’s timeless wisdom on love, friendship, and growth, and how solitude can awaken what truly matters.

Join the Club

Register for This Event Only

Share

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.