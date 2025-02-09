When does an intellectual failing become a moral one? Bonhoeffer's theory of stupidity

Prohuman Foundation advisor Lexi Hudson, in her Civic Renaissance Substack, discusses Dietrich Bonhoeffer's theory that stupidity—not malice—is the greater societal threat because it's impervious to reason. She explores how to engage with misguided views while maintaining civility, recognizing the dignity and humanity of the person.

When a foolish person is confronted with facts or evidence that contradict their beliefs, Bonhoeffer observes, they ignore and deny them. The foolish person is volatile, and easily offended when people question their beliefs. They are quick to go on the offensive. Bonhoeffer says it is easier to reason and dialogue with a malicious person than a foolish one.

Hudson touches back to the moral bottom line, encouraging readers to ‘unbundle’ people from disagreeable views.

Our contemporary social divisions have caused many people to end friendships or family relationships over differences in belief. I think this happens because we don’t make the distinction between people’s views and the person they are: our childhood best friend, our beloved aunt, our father or grandparent. Keeping the relationship in mind—the history we have with them, the trust we’ve built, the memories of days gone by—can help us put our disagreements into perspective. I call this “unbundling people”—or separating the person from the bad view.

Read more.

Leave a comment

How Classical Schools are Solving the Civics Crisis

Carol McNamara, director of the Great Hearts Institute for Classical Education, wrote for Prohuman Pathways about how classical education, with its focus on the liberal arts and the Socratic method, is addressing the civics crisis in America. By teaching critical thinking and a love for learning through a curriculum rich in history, philosophy, and literature, classical schools aim to cultivate thoughtful citizens.

Public education in the United States is suffering a crisis of seriousness. Much like the population of Ray Bradbury’s dystopian society in Fahrenheit 451, American children are often no longer required to read the great books of history, philosophy and literature that form thoughtful human beings who can sort through the big (and small) human questions for themselves, in a way that prepares them to become responsible, self-governing individuals and leaders the country needs.

Read more.

Dr. Frederic Luskin and Lyndon Harris to Release Groundbreaking Forgiveness Recovery Workbook on March 1, 2025

EIN Presswire announces the upcoming release of The Forgive for Good Recovery Workbook by Prohuman Foundation advisor Dr. Frederic Luskin and Lyndon Harris. This pioneering guide, available March 1st, integrates forgiveness into addiction recovery, offering evidence-based strategies to heal from past traumas and achieve lasting sobriety.

The Forgive for Good Recovery Workbook empowers individuals to confront the emotional roots of their addiction, heal past traumas, and embrace a brighter future. Grounded in decades of research, the workbook includes: -Evidence-Based Strategies: Techniques to address the core emotional drivers of substance use. -Practical Exercises: Tools to help readers build resilience, find peace, and avoid relapse. -Expert Insights: Contributions from leading researchers and teachers on forgiveness and recovery."

Read more.

Who are antiracists? Beliefs, Motivations, and Politics

For North Philly Notes by Temple University Press, Prohuman Foundation advisor George Yancey introduces new research into the demographic and social attitudes of self-described “antiracists.” In their book, Yancey and co-author Hayoung David Oh explore the “theoretical origins of contemporary antiracism and review key works of antiracism to piece together the characteristics that define it.” Their findings suggest that antiracism in the U.S. is not only about race, but also deeply intertwined with partisan politics.

We found that antiracism does not simply have a racial dimension or even just a political dimension but also has a very strong partisan dimension. Antiracists’ loyalty is not limited to racial issues but extends to other progressive issues.

Surveys have indicated that support for DEI and other types of diversity programs advocated by antiracists is dropping. Antiracism continues to have influence in our society, but that influence may be waning.

Read more.

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.