Why even non-Jews should celebrate Yom Kippur

In a piece for The Week originally published in 2015, Elissa Strauss encourages all people to embrace the spirit of Yom Kippur by practicing structured apologies to others. She shares how teshuvah, though difficult, promotes healing, humility, and growth.

So why am I endorsing ritualized apologies as the best Jewish export, better than bagels or matzo ball soup? Because saying sorry is both one of the hardest things humans can do and also one of the most necessary. And being forced to say sorry by way of ritual makes doing it a little easier.

AI Doom? No Problem.

AI researchers in significant numbers argue that superintelligent AI replacing humanity represents a natural and desirable step in cosmic evolution, viewing humans as temporary stewards rather than eternal apex beings. David A. Price, writing for The Wall Street Journal, describes the influence of this perspective among figures like Larry Page and Richard Sutton, while rejecting it in favor of preserving the human experience, preferring “more millennia of the same old human soap opera.”

You may be thinking to yourself: If killing someone is bad, and if mass murder is very bad, then the extinction of humanity must be very, very bad—right? What this fails to understand, according to the Cheerful Apocalyptics, is that when it comes to consciousness, silicon and biology are merely different substrates. Biological consciousness is of no greater worth than the future digital variety, their theory goes.

Campus Civics Centers Are Getting Millions From Trump. Here’s What They’ll Use It For.

For The Chronicle of Higher Education, Aisha Baiocchi reports that the U.S. Department of Education announced $153 million in grants on September 29 to eighty-five institutions, primarily universities, for American history and civics seminars commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary. Recipients plan to use the funds for educator workshops, student training in civil discourse, literacy-civics integration, and innovative tools like AI models of historical figures to enhance patriotism and citizenship education.

Recipients of the funding say the grants are uncontroversial and geared toward improving education at the local level. “Yes, the Trump administration obviously has very strong political views,” said Paul Carrese, director of the Center for American Civics at Arizona State University at Tempe, “but this initiative, this increased funding from the Department of Education, doesn’t have to be read as a partisan project. Serious citizenship, and civic education, is something every American should be happy about.”

Jane Austen on Law and Liberty

Allen Mendenhall, writing for The Freeman, argues that Jane Austen’s novels quietly expose the flaws of her era’s property laws, like entailment, which restricted women’s economic freedom in the marriage market. He interprets her subtle critique as an argument for a free market where men and women compete equally based on merit, foreshadowing later legal reforms that enabled broader economic participation.

Austen’s England was one in which property law served not liberty but lineage. Entails and primogeniture ensured that estates would remain in male hands, even at the cost of impoverishing capable women. Fee tail and strict settlements were not tools of justice but instruments of economic stagnation. Far from delivering justice, they froze estates in place, limiting a family’s ability to respond to shifting fortunes and ensuring that resources followed tradition rather than ability or circumstance. Within Austen’s fiction, such legal devices reveal a society more intent on preserving ancestral legacies than on fostering liberty or genuine social progress.

This Week in History

Nuremberg Trials Deliver Justice

On October 1, 1946, the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg sentenced 12 high-ranking Nazi leaders to death for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Amid the rubble of World War II, survivors and Allied prosecutors documented unprecedented horrors, not only defending the dignity of victims, but also laying the groundwork for international conventions regarding human rights and uniting the global community in a commitment to never forget.

