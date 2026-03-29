We know too much about each other

Prohuman Foundation advisor Katherine Brodsky writes in Random Minds that the internet and social media have made us more connected, yet more divided by hiding complexity behind fragments of opinions, bios, and avatars. Citing new research on the polarizing effects of too much shallow connectivity, she argues that the best solution is to focus on more in-person presence and real shared experiences.

Thanks to the Internet and social media, we are more connected than ever. But we are also more divided. I think it’s making us hate each other not because of what it exposes us to, but because of what it hides. We see too much of what people think, and not nearly enough of who they are.

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Rediscovering Knowledge as the Key to Reading

Two champions of knowledge-rich instruction reflect on its current momentum

For Education Next, Daniel T. Willingham and E.D. Hirsch, Jr. explain why American educators have returned to knowledge-rich reading instruction. Arguing that shared background knowledge is essential for reading comprehension, the authors predict that sequenced, knowledge-building curricula will improve reading outcomes (especially for disadvantaged students) while building civic understanding.

For decades, reading instruction in the United States has focused on helping children acquire generic, transferable skills such as finding the main idea of a passage or drawing inferences. At the same time, educators have minimized the contribution that knowledge makes to reading—the idea that knowing something about the topic of a passage helps a reader make sense of it. Advocates for the skills-based approach have argued that children clearly needed to learn skills, but they didn’t have to store much knowledge in memory; they could always look it up, especially in the digital age. Contending that children need to learn some facts made one seem a nostalgic fuddy-duddy. But something has changed, and knowledge is having a moment in education fashion.

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Young Men Aren’t Checked Out. We’ve Closed the Paths That Once Guided Them

Young men are not “checked out” or rejecting adulthood, writes Samuel J. Abrams. Instead, clear pathways, like stable jobs without degrees, vocational routes, and formative community and religious organizations, have narrowed or vanished, leaving a growing gap between aspirations and attainment. The solution, he argues in AEIdeas, lies in restoring dignified alternatives like apprenticeships and mentorship structures, not redefining manhood.

For the better part of a decade, a familiar narrative has taken hold: Young men are adrift—detached from work, disconnected from relationships, and increasingly uninterested in the responsibilities of adulthood. It is a compelling story. It is also incomplete. Data from the Institute for Family Studies (IFS), based on a survey of men aged 18 to 29, tells a far more complicated and revealing story: Young men are not rejecting responsibility. They are not abandoning the idea of adulthood. If anything, they are holding onto it. . . . Large majorities still aspire to marriage and fatherhood. They define manhood in traditional terms: responsibility, sacrifice, and the capacity to provide for others. These are not the answers of a generation in retreat. They are the answers of a generation that still believes in obligation. Yet their lives tell a different story.

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Can local news save us?

We may have lost our faith in legacy news, but there’s one news source that’s continued to have our backs and our trust.

Writing in her own Spirit & Sword Substack, Alexandra Vollman describes how local news remains uniquely trusted despite facing an existential crisis driven by consolidation and the collapse of traditional revenue. She says the industry’s survival depends on a shift toward nonprofit models and “hyperlocal” reporting that prioritizes community connection over national partisan divides.

“Candidly, what a lot of people want is a source of information about their community, what’s happening in their community — restaurant openings, events,” says Metzger. “They want to be able to see their kid’s name in Little League results. And I think there’s a lot of attention on the role of local news in holding people in power accountable — that’s an incredibly important function.” Local news also serves an important function in reducing polarization, Dunaway notes, as the issues it focuses on help humanize the community and its members. “It focuses on the issues that remind us what we all have in common,” she says. “A lot of local politics is more about schools and your garbage collection. Everything is less about these big ideological, conflictual issues that the two parties fight about all the time.”

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Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.