Campus Protesters Hijack Academic Freedom

In the Wall Street Journal, the President of Assumption University, Greg Weiner, argues that universities should prioritize the pursuit of enduring truths over transient political activism.

Campuses should foster the exchange of ideas with settings that facilitate conversation and deliberation. “Exchanging” ideas also implies “receiving” ideas, so academic freedom entails a duty to listen to others. This exchange relies on mutual trust and accountability. Masks and other identity concealments make this impossible and shouldn’t be protected by academic freedom. Similarly, encampments, harassment and building occupations—which impose rather than exchange ideas—are abuses of privilege that warrant consequences, not amnesty from them.

Why Humility Is the Key to Well-Being

Arthur C. Brooks writes for The Atlantic about gratitude, humility, and the wisdom of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which began last Wednesday, October 16, and ends this coming Wednesday.

Sukkot devised an ancient formula for joy: No matter how you feel, for seven days, practice humility, count your blessings, and gather with family and friends to share in food and drink—and joy will find you.



It might find others as well.

If you could escape all the anger about politics, would you want to?

Jacob Hess, for Deseret News, profiles Prohuman Foundation advisor Adam (Wilk) Wilkinson, following his journey becoming a political peacemaker, to explore how Americans can find the “goodness of heart and positive intent” that exists across the political spectrum.

Wilkinson is currently neither “miserable” nor “overcome by anger about politics or much else,” observes Mónica Guzmán as she interviewed the Minnesotan on the “A Braver Way” podcast recently about navigating political anger — a media project the Deseret News is helping promote this fall before the election, in partnership with KUOW, Seattle’s NPR news station. So, what changed? With people more likely to “engage when they’re enraged,” Wilkinson had been effective at building an audience with the “fear, outrage, and grievance model” (spelling FOG, Guzmán points out, “which is perfect because you get lost in it”). But this blue-collar American says, “I quickly realized that what it was doing was not helping to change anybody’s mind about anything” — rather, it was just making people angrier (including him).

An Election Season Resolution: Lose the Adverbs

For his Substack, *Some Assembly Required, Jonathan Inazu extends an argument from his book, Learning to Disagree, writing about the importance of language in moderating political discourse. He shows how we can improve the quality of discourse and cooperation without weakening deeply-held convictions.

This isn’t about being civil or polite. Too often, pleas for “civil discourse” come from people in power trying to maintain the status quo by suppressing passion and emotion. You don’t have to play into that game. But it’s possible to express both passion and moderation at the same time. If you care about an issue—if you want to see political change—you will be most effective when you pursue compromise and build coalitions rather than sticking to anger and outrage. When you approach political discussions with humility and a willingness to listen, you open the door to finding common ground, even with those whose views differ from your own.

Nature Nurtures Our Prosocial Side

Clay Routledge for Flourishing Friday, his Substack, shows why spending time in nature may promote prosocial behavior, encouraging people to prioritize helping others over self-interest. He cites research relating prosocial behavior to a sense of connection to something greater than oneself.