Grit, Compassion, and Humanity In Action at the Boston Marathon

In this heartening video from BBC News, watch Boston Marathon runners Aaron Beggs and Robson De Oliveira demonstrate profound humanity when they pause their own races—sacrificing personal bests—to lift and carry an exhausted Ajay Haridasse across the finish line. Hear their stories, and listen to what this act of grit and compassion meant to the runners in their own words. We’re sharing this in Prohuman Pathways because it reminds us why the Prohuman Foundation exists: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.

BEGGS: You see the finish line and… I looked at my watch, and… I was like, ‘do I help him or not? Do I get the [personal best]?’ For some reason my instincts decided to take me over. I was struggling to get him up, and if it wasn’t for Robson to come over and help me, we wouldn’t have been able to get there.

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Higher Education Doesn’t (Just) Have a Trust Problem. It Has an Incentive Problem.

Prohuman Foundation advisor Lauren Hall critiques Yale’s Committee on Trust in Higher Education report, praising it for candidly naming cost, admissions opacity, speech culture, and grade inflation as drivers of declining trust, but arguing that it understates the deeper, decades-old incentive failures at the heart of the crisis. Writing in her own Radical Moderate’s Guide to Life, she calls for restructuring federal loans, overhauling accreditation, and other approaches universities can take to restore genuine public confidence.

Despite the “brutality” of the report (per the NYT), the report still misses a lot. The report frames the trust collapse primarily as a product of the last decade: political polarization, admissions controversy, free speech failures. Fix those, and trust can be rebuilt. I’ve argued here that this is too optimistic, because the structural problems in higher education predate the current political moment by decades. Some of them are the kinds of perverse incentive structures that survive any change in political climate. I made a similar point in response to two university chancellors who wrote an op-ed last year calling for depoliticization as though the pre-polarization status quo was unquestionably solid. It wasn’t then, and that argument hasn’t gotten stronger. The student loan system is the clearest example.

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Beyond the Politics of Contempt: A Reflection

In a guest post on Beth Malow and Doug Teschner’s Substack Together Across Differences, Lory Warren, executive director of the Prohuman Foundation, and Annie Caplan, director of strategy and engagement at Living Room Conversations, reflect on the recent webinar they co-hosted with Malow and Teschner to discuss their new book, Beyond the Politics of Contempt. Caplan and Warren highlight the value of staying curious about differing views, recognizing shared values, and choosing sustained, respectful conversation over contempt.

Malow and Teschner have written an encouraging, practical guide to connecting across differences, inspired by something unique: their friendship. They disagree on issues, but they are curious about their differing opinions. They prioritize their relationship over politics. They live by their principles and lead by example in their daily lives. They show us what is possible because they have done what some say is impossible.

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Center for Civic Friendship Hosts Doris Kearns Goodwin for First Major Public Event

The Center for Civic Friendship at Assumption University, led by Prohuman Foundation advisor Mary Jane Rein, hosted Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin for its first major public event. Olivia Boudreau reports that the conversation with Assumption President Greg Weiner explored civic friendship, leadership, and hope for an audience of more than 400 people.

REIN: We know that we are living in polarizing times. Yet it is important to remember that our nation has overcome even more troubling divisions in the past…That is why we are here tonight—to reflect on the enduring virtues of judgment, humility, and civic friendship, which we need now as much as ever.

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This Thursday: Join the Prohuman Book Club as we spotlight the clarity and wit of Coleman Hughes and Colin Quinn on American race relations.

We’ll focus on Hughes’ The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America before concluding on a light, but insightful note with Quinn’s The Coloring Book: A Comedian Solves Race Relations in America.

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Together, we have made immense progress building a foundation for social harmony. But, we still need your help. A generous donor is matching every contribution to the Prohuman Foundation, dollar for dollar, up to $250,000. Join the movement and double your impact today.

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Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.