Thomas Sowell: A Free Man | Uncommon Knowledge

In a newly-released interview with Peter Robinson for Uncommon Knowledge, recorded in December 2024, Thomas Sowell opens up about his life—from the early years as an adored but impoverished child in Jim Crow-era North Carolina, through his rise to academic triumphs and his legendary influence on American intellectual affairs. In detailing remarkable stories of perseverance along the way, Sowell attributes his success to great mentors, an innate contrarian empiricism that prized facts over conformity or victimhood, and, with characteristic humility, a bit of luck.

ROBINSON: I’ve read what Ta-Nehisi Coates makes of this country. What do you make of the United States? What’s your summary statement on this country? SOWELL: Well, like all other human societies, it was not perfect. But if you compare it not to perfection or an ideal, but to the other countries, it’s hard to find another one that can match it.

Leave a comment

Think Globally, Act Neighborly: 6 Small Steps to Get Big Change

Writing for The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Prohuman Foundation advisor Seth Kaplan argues that philanthropy’s obsession with scale often ignores neighborhoods, vital engines of social bonds, opportunity, and flourishing. He outlines six steps to build at the local level and cultivate “neighborhoods of possibilities” that strengthen democracy from the ground up.

Several years ago, my wife and I decided to leave Brooklyn and find a warm community to settle in and start a family. I am, by happy accident, an expert on neighborhoods and their dynamics, having studied what binds people together in large societies and local communities. Whether working in Nigeria or rural America, I found that large social and political problems develop when social bonds are weak or unravel. In fragile states, these connections are frayed at the national level, but in the United States, we have seen a dramatic weakening of ties at the local level.

Read More

Leave a comment

The Odyssey of Classical Education

For On Classical Education, Robert C. Thornett describes a resurgence of classical schools while dispelling myths of elitism, cultural narrowness, and ideological bias. He argues that Socratic seminars on Achilles’ pride or Odysseus’ dilemmas, for example, democratize inquiry and self-critique, equipping students to navigate complexity with nuance and grace.

In Humane Letters classes, weighing contrasting views is the essence of the Socratic method: exploring whether virtue can be taught in Plato’s Meno, the state of nature in Locke vs. Rousseau, ideal government according to the Federalists vs. Anti-Federalists, the vengeful God of the Old Testament and the merciful God of the New Testament, or different views on race relations in Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address, Huckleberry Finn, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, and To Kill a Mockingbird. Classical schools explore such differences not to proclaim a preconceived winner but to find truth, goodness, and beauty. These are called transcendentals, because they transcend specific physical or temporal contexts and individual perception. Neither the West nor any political ideology, skin color, ethnicity, religion, or gender has a monopoly on them; we are all in search of them.

Read More

Leave a comment

Renourishing Education’s Soil

Kevin Stinehart, in his Substack, argues that educational standards have not grown ‘lax,’ but instead have become lopsided. He writes that nourishing the ‘depleted soil’ of education means a return to free exploration, teacher autonomy, and a concept of rigor as depth, not acceleration. Citing his school’s Play Club, which slashed behavioral referrals and boosted satisfaction, he calls for standards that respect developmental balance.

Children still working on decoding words are now asked to, “analyze the author’s perspective and contrast that point of view with another character’s.” Six-year-olds who need to move, explore, communicate, and play are handed advanced worksheets that leave no room for questioning, conversation, or deep thinking. And all of us (teachers, admin, and policymakers) keep tugging at the stem, hoping that more pressure will make something bloom eventually. Nothing seems to be growing? “Just pull harder!” But development doesn’t happen that way. Plants don’t grow because you pull on them - no matter how rigorous your pulling is. They grow when the soil is rich…. When we cut recess, push more difficult curricula, and replace relationships and connection with compliance, we may temporarily boost test scores, but those gains are shallow at best and not a demonstration of deep learning.

Read More

Leave a comment

Seth David Radwell to speak at Prohuman Book Club:

Seth David Radwell, an entrepreneur, business executive, and thought leader in consumer marketing, joins us this week to discuss his book, American Schism: How the Two Enlightenments Hold the Secret to Healing our Nation. The book traces modern American political divides to what Radwell calls the Radical and Moderate Enlightenments, and attempts to lay a rational path forward for finding common ground.

Join the Club

Register for This Event Only

Share

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.