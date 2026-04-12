Study: Optimism lowers risk of dementia.

In a study reported by Tracy Swartz for the California Post, higher levels of optimism were linked to a significantly lower risk of developing dementia. The study, conducted at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, bolsters other findings that suggest optimism is associated with—or may even support—long-term brain health.

There is no cure for dementia, but certain treatments can manage symptoms, improve quality of life and even slow disease progression. For those looking to add “optimism” to their regimen of proper nutrition, quality sleep and regular exercise, knowing where to start may not be so clear. UTHealth Houston experts say optimism isn’t just being upbeat — it also means facing life with hope and confidence that obstacles can be overcome.

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What’s Wrong with Identity Politics?

The Overthinkers podcast hosts Nathan Clarkson and Joseph Holmes welcomed Prohuman Foundation advisor George Yancey to discuss his new book Identity Politics in the United States: An Exploration of Identity in Red, White, and Blue. Yancey shows that identity politics is not new and that it continues to fail (in new ways) at serving the interests of people across the social and political spectrum.

YANCEY: Today, instead of having one vision of good for everyone, you have… social identity groups…. Which means, if you’re part of one of these groups…. you’re going to be interested in supporting that side because you gain power when they gain power…. To me it’s easier to demonize people who we define as oppressors…. I may be seen as an oppressor because I’m a Christian; I may be seen as an oppressor because I’m a male; I may be seen as an oppressor because I’m in academia…. It’s easy to demonize those people, as opposed to having a system where what you’re trying to do is help everyone.

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Songs for Staying Human

And Why We Should Bring Back Mixtapes

Former US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy explores how music serves as a profound biological and emotional tool for healing, resilience, and connection. In his Substack, he shares a mixtape and illustrates how specific melodies can lower stress, evoke powerful memories, and anchor us to our shared humanity.

When I practiced medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, there was a staff member who traveled from floor to floor playing the harp. It would last for only 15 minutes before she moved on to the next floor, but as soon as I heard those notes, whether I was examining a patient, writing a note, or sorting through a pile of medical records, everything would slow down. I could feel my breathing ease and my shoulders relax. It was as if the collective blood pressure of the floor came down a bit. Science tells us music doesn’t just sound good — it has a profound effect on our biology. Research shows that music can improve our mood, lower our anxiety, and even reduce pain and fatigue. Furthermore, rhythmic, melodic sounds can lower cortisol levels and activate the parasympathetic nervous system. In the spirit of the healing power of music, here are a few songs that I return to again and again. Some give me joy, some bring me calm, some make me want to move. And all of them remind me that our bodies and minds were made to respond to the beauty and sound of music. To be moved by music is to be human.

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What George Washington Can Teach Us About Grace in the Wake of Violence

Writing for EdSurge in February 2026, reflecting on the killing of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Brogdon argues that George Washington’s legacy of ‘civic charity’ provides a blueprint for grace and restraint. He calls on educators to cultivate intellectual humility and reasoning skills in their students, showing them how to defend their own principles while honoring others’ humanity in disagreement.

As president, [Washington] presided over a cabinet riven by political division, and even personal animosity. He spoke to his fellow citizens across important differences in a way that reminded them of their common American citizenship and their common humanity.

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Coleman Hughes: The End of Race Politics

Colin Quinn: The Coloring Book: A Comedian Solves Race Relations in America

This month, the Prohuman Book Club will spotlight Coleman Hughes and Colin Quinn as they observe American race relations with clarity and wit from two distinct perspectives. We’ll begin with Hughes’ book as our primary focal point and conclude on a light, yet insightful note with Quinn’s comedic takes.

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Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.