Prohuman Pathways

R Edward Banderob
4d

Yes, the first step is an attitude of Harmony.

An attitude of a willingness to seek pleasing blendings and balancings.

June G
5d

Charlie Kirk did not deserve to die and I am deeply sorry for the pain that his family is now experiencing. I can not agree however, that his goal was to engage in respectful dialog. His goal was to agitate and incite. He does not deserve praise for those attributes.

