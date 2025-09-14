The Prohuman Foundation is profoundly saddened by the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a son, a husband, and a father of two young children, above all else. Charlie Kirk had a unique style and strong point of view. With lucid wit and a confident charisma that he seemed to draw liberally from the higher power in which he professed, Kirk painted a bright dividing line over issues of cultural, political, and spiritual import. And he did so peacefully, often with forbearing magnanimity. This is evident in recordings of his campus outreach program, the purpose of which was to encourage robust, respectful debate.

A society thrives only when its people dare to listen, not merely to affirm their own convictions, but to understand the ‘other side’ as fellow bearers of reason and experience. The essence of pluralism is not to be found in comfort or consensus, but in the courage to confront differences with open minds and steady hearts.

This is the alternative to violence. The idea that free exchange is our best bulwark against the sword finds a sharp edge in the irony of Kirk’s death: the voice of debate, at once silenced and enlarged by his assassin. Even in death, Charlie Kirk has drawn a bright dividing line once more by reminding us that the true peril lies not in compassionate confrontation, but in cowardice.

The Assassination of Charlie Kirk

For Free Black Thought, Winkfield Twyman reflects on how the attack on Kirk represents an attack on civil discourse and free thought, which endangers all who value debate over violence. As a non-partisan who values human dignity over dogma, Twyman praises Kirk's courageous campus debates and urges continued creative expression and grace to honor the raceless principle of liberty.

As Charlie himself said, “When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence, that’s when civil war happens, because you start to think the other side is so evil and they lose their humanity.” Charlie Kirk was subjected to the ultimate dehumanization on Wednesday, as he lived his values, talking to people and eschewing violence.

The Assassin's Veto

Writing for his own Substack, Yascha Mounk warns that the escalating wave of political violence—from the near-assassination of Donald Trump in 2024 to the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025—imposes an "assassin's veto," silencing dissent and eroding the freedom to engage in public debate without fear of death. He calls for ideological unity across divides to reject this threat, emphasizing that democracy's survival demands rejecting violence in favor of discourse to protect human dignity and the republic's core promise.

It is trite in these moments to call for political unity. But sometimes, in response to a sufficiently horrible event, trite is right. Charlie Kirk had great gifts as a communicator. His political activism also earned him a lot of enemies. Those enemies will now be tempted to affix “buts” and “howevers” and “at the same times” to the wave of shock elicited by his assassination. . . . But this is a time to “but me no buts”: to close ranks, across the ideological spectrum, without any hint of hemming or hawing.

Charlie Kirk & the normalization of political violence

Prohuman Foundation advisor Katherine Brodsky, in her own Random Minds Substack, argues that those justifying violence risk transforming society into one ruled by fear and force. Citing Princeton research that indicates escalating vigilante activity, she calls for a recommitment to legal mechanisms and persuasion to avert a society ruled by terror and mob vengeance.

In a functioning society, we meet arguments with arguments. We change bad laws through legal and democratic processes. We prosecute crimes in courts with due process, not by mob vengeance. When policies need changing, we have mechanisms through which this can be accomplished—legal and social.

Toxic Polarization and Vicious Cycles

Prohuman Foundation advisor Lauren Hall, for her own The Radical Moderate’s Guide to Life, writes how toxic polarization flattens nuance, creates false binaries, and leads to dehumanization and, ultimately, vicious cycles of violence. She advocates a radical moderation in which individual agency is elevated over structural despair, valuing human complexity, humility, and shared moral truths to disrupt the violence and reclaim thoughtful discourse.

Instead of focusing on how I disagreed with Charlie Kirk or what I thought of his political beliefs, I’m choosing to focus on the things I know I share with most Americans. He was a human being and all human lives matter. Shooting someone in the neck while they’re engaged in peaceful debate—whatever you think of their ideas—is always wrong. These aren’t partisan positions. They’re deep moral truths that tie us together as humans and as Americans.

'A shining light for the American Jewish community': US Jewish leaders, groups grieve Charlie Kirk

The Jerusalem Post reports that US Jewish leaders and groups mourned the kiling of Charlie Kirk, offering condolences to his family, with some describing Kirk as a "shining light" for the American Jewish community amid troubled times.

The Jewish Federations of North America stated that, “Political violence has no place in our democracy. We extend our prayers and send our deepest sympathies to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Charlie Kirk Was Practicing Politics the Right Way

In The New York Times, Ezra Klein praises Charlie Kirk’s fearless campus debates and effective persuasion. He traces escalating political violence—from plots against Gretchen Whitmer to Kirk's killing—as a contagious threat to democracy, urging bipartisan consensus to preserve “our larger, shared project.”

You can dislike much of what Kirk believed and the following statement is still true: Kirk was practicing politics in exactly the right way. He was showing up to campuses and talking with anyone who would talk to him. He was one of the era’s most effective practitioners of persuasion. When the left thought its hold on the hearts and minds of college students was nearly absolute, Kirk showed up again and again to break it.

Imago Dei Now: Rediscovering The Soul of Civility in a Time of Violence

Prohuman Foundation advisor Alexandra Hudson, writing about Charlie Kirk’s assassination in her own Civic Rennaisance with Alexandra Hudson, highlights her friend—and Prohuman Foundation co-founder—Daryl Davis, who has convinced over 200 Ku Klux Klan members to renounce their robes through persistent, one-on-one conversations. She recognizes Davis as an exemplar of the core principles of civility, including his focus on shared humanity and his effective use of persuasion.

Daryl’s life is a reminder of what Charlie himself believed in: that words can change hearts, that persuasion is more powerful than violence, and that conversation remains our best hope for renewal. This is not a time for retaliation against political opponents, but for recommitting ourselves to seeing the humanity in one another, resisting violence, and shaping a society where reflection and choice—not accident and force—order our common life.

Rich Harwood to speak at Prohuman Book Club:

Rich Harwood joins us on Thursday, September 25 to discuss his book, The New Civic Path: Restoring Our Belief in One Another and Our Nation, where he advocates building community networks and civic groups to restore shared purpose. Harwood has also penned a response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, calling to rebuild hope through the principles he outlines in The New Civic Path.

Join the Club

Register for This Event Only

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.