Agony, then ‘a miracle’: Venezuelan families describe reuniting with rescued loved ones

In a report for NBC News, Ana Herrero, Nicole Acevedo, and Geraldine Azócar detail several miraculous rescues following the earthquakes in Venezuela. Despite a lack of equipment and overwhelming destruction, determined volunteers and first responders have worked persistently to find survivors, including a four-year-old boy and a newborn baby.

These stories illustrate the foundational truth that defines our mission: that every person is a unique individual united by our shared humanity. The incredible grit demonstrated by trapped families, the deep compassion and courage of the volunteers who persevered to save them—these acts of unity remind us that our common bonds are what allow us to overcome tragedy and flourish together.

Buried underneath the debris of another eight-story apartment building in La Guaira were Dayana Patiño and her newborn son, just 18 days old. They were covered by so much rubble that Patiño could not move. She tightly held her baby in her arms for hours, unable to breastfeed him. It wasn’t until Thursday morning that volunteers in the area heard her voice and the baby’s cry coming from the collapsed building, said Merly Adreina Quintero, one of the volunteers.

Read More

Leave a comment

The Prohuman Approach: Seeing the Humanity in Others

Joining host Glenn Cort on The Counterbalance podcast, Prohuman Foundation executive director Lory Warren shares an optimistic outlook on overcoming division through citizenship and conversation. She explains how the Prohuman Approach extends the approach that Daryl Davis took in his legendary work with members of hate groups, and how the foundation’s programs bring dialogue directly where it’s needed in schools and communities.

If Daryl’s approach can work in very extreme situations, it can also work in just normal situations... in your neighborhood, in your community, in your family. There’s a difference between someone who wants to be a citizen and someone who wants to be noisy or just an activist.

Watch

Leave a comment

The story we carry: A letter to the Jewish People

Prohuman Foundation adviser Michael Tobin, writing in The Times of Israel, argues that Israel’s true foundation and long-term endurance rely on over three thousand years of cultural continuity, deep memory, and shared moral responsibility. He emphasizes that the endurance of the Jewish people relies on a generational commitment to moral responsibility, profound hope, and the simple, enduring traditions passed down from parents to children.

Will our children inherit only a stronger army, or also a stronger moral vision? Will they inherit a more prosperous nation, or a deeper understanding of why this nation exists? Will they remember that the purpose of Jewish power was never power itself, but the opportunity to build a society more faithful to justice, compassion, learning, and hope?

Read More

Leave a comment

The Case for Grace: Why The Unforgiven Heart Is the Unforgiving Heart

Prohuman Foundation advisor Alexandra Hudson reflects on a humbling personal incident to explore the historical and philosophical concept of grace. Writing in her own Civic Renaissance, she draws on classical art, mythology, and theology to argue that a healthy society relies on a continuous cycle of giving and receiving forgiveness, noting that it is often easiest to extend grace when we remember the mercy we have received from others.

There is a beautiful, virtuous cycle with grace. It’s a gift that keeps on giving. The Roman philosopher Seneca discusses this in his work called On Benefits (De Beneficiis). He writes about the Graces as embodying the proper circulation of benefits and gifts within society. In his interpretation, one Grace gives, another receives, and the third returns the gift. The image becomes a visual lesson about generosity, gratitude, and reciprocity.

Read More

Leave a comment

The plaque that marks the exact spot where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared his dream on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial is fading. So is the brotherhood he called America to build.

Both can be renewed.

Help us reach our goal to restore the MLK marker and advance a culture of brotherhood over division.

Renew the Dream

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.

Share