Two Years Beyond October 7, 2023

Peter Himmelman reflects in his Substack on the emotional devastation of the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, comparing the pain to profound personal losses, while contemplating his Jewish identity and the pull of Israel as a symbol of belonging. He wrestles with the existence of evil and the moral complexity of seeking peace through flawed leadership.

When I think about Israel today, and in the days since 10/7, I am not thinking about the government, politics, or infrastructure. I am thinking about brothers and sisters. But how is it possible to mourn, to fear for, to love and support people you’ve never met? This is not a psychological question, but a spiritual one. In my view, every person is a Tzelem Elokim—created in the image of God. Each is sacred. None are to be reviled based on color or creed. To do so is to commit a kind of moral insanity. Each person, whether they know it or not, belongs to a past, a peoplehood—even if that past or peoplehood has been lost. I know, beyond a doubt, that I am part of Am Yisrael, the family of Israel. 10/7 saw Hamas acting out its own distorted sense of peoplehood. It led them to commit the greatest acts of evil. For many, the word “evil” feels anachronistic, something from a distant or irrelevant history. To the contrary, evil always lives among us.

Read More

Leave a comment

Katherine Brodsky on curiosity, forgiveness, and being Prohuman.

Katherine Brodsky joined fellow Prohuman Foundation advisor Zander Keig on The Third Space Podcast. They discuss their motivations for joining the foundation, highlighting the power of curiosity-driven dialogue to mitigate conflict. They cover their shared admiration of Daryl Davis’s interactions with KKK members, Katherine’s personal experiences of discrimination as a child in the former Soviet Union, and present challenges with polarization in the American context.

BRODSKY: I remember watching this former KKK member on TV one day. This was an active, aggressive… you know he was in prison, so he’s done bad things to people. You would think that this guy is unreachable, and yet he actually now gets people to quit the KKK. So that kind of transformation…. That was a really strong lesson to me.… I was like, “Okay, sometimes people can change, even people that I look at and think, ‘These are terrible people, they’re doing terrible things….’” And yet sometimes even those kinds of people can change. So what is it that causes them to change, and what is it that got them there in the first place? This is a big part of my desire to be involved with the Prohuman Foundation.

Also catch Katherine Brodsky’s recent appearance on C-SPAN Washington Journal, here.

Leave a comment

Yes, Teachers Should Discuss Their Politics With Each Other at Work

Writing for Education Week, Prohuman Foundation advisor Kent Lenci argues that teachers should model civil discourse by sharing personal “political origin stories” in structured, voluntary listening sessions. He emphasizes that these exchanges, built on genuine curiosity and affirmation, reduce political animosity and equip educators to better teach students how to navigate conflict through respectful dialogue.

Research confirms what simple intuition would suggest: that we need to get to know the people with whom we disagree. Studies find personal stories to be more persuasive than facts, and researchers behind Stanford University’s Strengthening Democracy Challenge found that political animosity is eased by exposing people to the stories of likeable folks from across the aisle. The strategy works in the lab, and it works in real life.

Read More

Leave a comment

Meet the Lawmakers Trying to Bring Civility Back to Politics

Scott Calvert, in The Wall Street Journal, profiles bipartisan state legislator groups like Minnesota’s Civility Caucus and the Future Caucus—whose membership has more than doubled to 471 since 2022—where Republicans and Democrats bond over karaoke, potlucks, and ax-throwing to humanize opponents and model compromise.

“We’re starting a movement that you can interact with the people across the aisle—they’re not the devil,” said Blew, 32, a conservative from a rural district. “I’m definitely not compromising. I’m learning about where they’re coming from.”

Read More

Leave a comment

This Week in History

October 11, 1881: Clara Barton founds the Red Cross

One hundred and forty-four years ago, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross, inspired by her experience as a nurse in the Civil War. She led volunteers to provide food, shelter, and medical care to soldiers from both forces—Union and Confederate—as well as civilians, black and white alike. Her commitment to aiding all people, no matter their background, defined her vision for a lasting relief effort. Barton’s work created a foundation for organized humanitarian support across the nation.

Share

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.