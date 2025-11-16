In Praise of Warren Buffett

In his Substack, PastPresentFuture, Dan Gardner analyzes Warren Buffett’s final letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, praising the 95-year-old investor’s humility for addressing his peers as equals, for lauding his successor’s character, and for crediting luck for his survival and success. Gardner connects Buffett’s intellectual humility to his investing prowess via habits like probabilistic thinking and openness to error.

As an investor, Buffett spent his lifetime wrestling with questions about what we can really know, how we can know it, what is beyond our ken, how our lives are shaped by forces beyond our control or knowledge, and how to accept that human understanding and power are so much more limited than we wish them to be. The result was intellectual humility. And that humility was, I would argue, an essential ingredient in his success. As Phil Tetlock and I argued in Superforecasting, people with consistently excellent judgement tend to be intellectually humble — because intellectual humility leads to certain habits of mind that make us better at sorting signal from noise.

Read More

Leave a comment

Political activism is crushing freedom in the arts

Prohuman Foundation advisor Rosie Kay, writing for Spiked Online, examines the impact of political activism on UK artists citing self-censorship, boycotts, and festival fallouts. Kay’s organization, Freedom in the Arts, is launching a new confidential survey for artists, venues, and agents—open until December 6—to assess these pressures and create an “Art Without Fear Toolkit” with resources to support free expression.

The arts exist to bring people together through curiosity, beauty, and challenge, not to divide them through ideological purity tests. Yet across the sector, institutions designed to champion freedom of expression have become hostage to its foes.

Read More

Leave a comment

Well-being increases when we practice grit and gratitude together.

Vicki Enns, writing for Psychology Today in 2021, explains how grit and gratitude synergistically boost well-being by reducing stress, enhancing hope, self-esteem, and relationships. She emphasizes their complementary dynamic, where gratitude refuels grit during tough times and grit sustains gratitude’s fleeting benefits, recommending daily observation, expression, and habitual practice to unlock their full potential.

Although [gratitude] is readily accessible, it is easy to lose hold of it, and our attention can move quickly to focus more on what we find stressful. Our natural survival instincts push us back toward watching out for what worries us, and problems we may be facing resurface and grab our attention. This brings me to the other quality we all need... grit.

Read More

Leave a comment

On Excellent Sheep: An Interview With William Deresiewicz

Prohuman Foundation advisor William Deresiewicz, interviewed by The Republic of Letters, recounts his critique of elite education in “Excellent Sheep,” exposing its role in stifling genuine intellectual and personal growth. Reflecting on his exits from Orthodox Judaism and academia, he champions solitude, humanistic teaching, and courageous honesty as paths to authentic selfhood, while teasing a forthcoming memoir on Jewish identity in modernity amid personal and global upheavals.

DERESIEWICZ: …Yale made room for a remarkable free flourishing of talent: a cappella groups, theater, student publications, etc. I was really struck by that when I got there, all these truly wonderful kids. It took me a while to start to see beneath and around that. Beneath, meaning, a lot of covert careerism, not a lot of genuine intellectualism, a graduation-time stampede to high-status/high-wealth professions. Many of the students who came to hang with me in office hours confessed to feeling aimless and adrift. My favorites—the readers, the seekers, the “fiery particles of spirit,” to quote Alfred Kazin—confessed to feeling alienated from the institution, the system, from their peers above all.

Read More

Leave a comment

Dec 4: William Deresiewicz @ Prohuman Book Club:

Author, critic, and fervent champion of the humanities William Deresiewicz joins us on December 4th at 1 PM EST to discuss selected essays from A Jane Austen Education and The End of Solitude. We’ll explore Austen’s timeless wisdom on love, friendship, and growth, and how solitude can awaken what truly matters.

Join the Club

Register for This Event Only

Share

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.