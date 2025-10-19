Prohuman Pathways

Prohuman Pathways

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irastraus's avatar
Irastraus
1d

The critique of AI companions is not really an inherent critique, but a guide for the next stages of making AI better at relationships. None of the criticisms of AI in it can't be corrected. You've already given hints of some of the ways they will be corrected. There are other obvious ways also.

AI is an infant. It is still growing. Its rapid progress gives reason to think it will meet every criticism like this. They are all damning at first sight, but second sights are coming fast and thick with solutions to them.

The human sense of purpose has always had a fateful flaw: no one can define -- objectively, truthfully, convincingly, not just an arbitrary declamation about it -- the ultimate purpose of our purposes. Interactively helping an AI that is in many respects more advanced than ourselves is not a final solution to this problem, but a major step forward past its ancient (and still present) form toward a human-transhuman symbiosis. Nietzsche might have been happy; the posthuman would be his over-man. I would say more modestly that it could become a basis for iterative enhancements in the existential level of our purpose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Prohuman Foundation
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture