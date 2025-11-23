Talking People Out of Hate: Adam Grant Interviews Daryl Davis and Jeff Schoep

How does someone turn away from decades of hate? Prohuman Foundation co-founder Daryl Davis sat down with psychologist Adam Grant to discuss Daryl’s success leading more than 200 Klan members and other extremists toward tolerance. Joined by Jeff Schoep, a former neo-Nazi-turned peace advocate, they explore how curiosity, courage, and compassion—and even a simple analogy—can change the most hardened minds.

GRANT: I think the magic of Daryl Davis, if I had to break it down, I would say you’re a master at motivational interviewing… If somebody is defensive or resistant to change, the worst thing to do is directly tell them to change or attack their position. The best thing to do is to get really curious… That bypasses their defensiveness, leads them to reflect genuinely, and starts to create cognitive dissonance. DAVIS: Yes, that’s exactly what I do. We don’t convert people… One’s perception is one’s reality. You cannot change anybody’s reality, and if you try, you’re going to get push-back. So if you want to affect change on somebody’s reality, don’t attack their reality; offer them a better perception or perceptions. And if they resonate with one of your perspectives, you have planted the seed… and it’s the introspection that does it.

Research Shows There Are No Easy Fixes to Political Hatred

For Dartmouth News, Amy Olson reports on a meta-analysis led by Sean Westwood of Dartmouth’s Polarization Research Lab, which revealed that common interventions to reduce partisan animosity—such as correcting misperceptions or encouraging civility—produce relatively small, short-lived effects. Westwood argues in the Dartmouth News article that lasting depolarization requires fundamental top-down changes in elite behavior and media incentives, alongside long-term bottom-up investment in civic education and genuine dialogue.

The co-authors report that while interventions built on genuine dialogue are difficult to scale, they remain the single most effective tool for reducing polarization and require long-term investment. “Principles of civil discourse and respectful dialogue need to be embedded into the education system in the U.S.,” says Westwood. “The future of our democracy depends on it.”

The power of pressing pause with Michael Wade

For his Desuckify Work podcast, host TJ Bennett interviews Prohuman Foundation advisor Michael Wade, an accomplished management consultant, who lauds the power of patience and pausing to reflect before making costly, bad decisions.

Right now, people want genuineness. They sense that things are so fast, so hurried, that you may have these marvelous inventions, but people do not tend to take the time to question what are the possible downsides…. I think it was Sam Rayburn years ago, when he was Speaker of the House, who said the three most important words in the world are “wait a minute.” I feel that way with AI.

The Key to Gratitude Is Not Focusing on Yourself

Writing for his Substack, Flourishing Friday, Clay Routledge describes what leading gratitude researcher Robert Emmons believes is the key to authentic gratitude. “Self-forgetfulness,” Emmons argues, allows us to shift attention away from our own emotions and toward recognizing what specific others have done for us. Routledge notes that studies confirm outward-focused practices, such as directly expressing appreciation to others or performing acts of kindness for them, produce greater and more enduring mental-health benefits than inward-focused self-care approaches.

For over two decades, I have been conducting research on the human need for meaning in life. When I first started this work, I viewed meaning as largely a philosophical and contemplative endeavor. After all, humans are able to ask existential questions about meaning because of our advanced intellectual capacities. But after years of conducting research and studying related scholarly work, I came to better understand that meaning is found more in socially agentic action than it is in introspection about the nature of the human condition. We find meaning by playing a significant role in the lives of others.

Dec 4: William Deresiewicz @ Prohuman Book Club:

Author, critic, and fervent champion of the humanities William Deresiewicz joins us on December 4th at 1 PM EST to discuss selected essays from A Jane Austen Education and The End of Solitude. We’ll explore Austen’s timeless wisdom on love, friendship, and growth, and how solitude can awaken what truly matters.

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.