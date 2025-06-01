Prohuman Pathways

Prohuman Pathways

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Hidden Clinic's avatar
The Hidden Clinic
4d

This is from Scroll XVI of my project The Hidden Clinic. I wrote it as a prayer—not a statement. Not for applause. Just rhythm for witness. https://thehiddenclinic.substack.com/p/to-the-ones-who-were-set-on-fire

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Prohuman Foundation
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture