How Fear, Groupthink & Censorship Took Control of British Arts and Culture

Prohuman Foundation advisor and Freedom in the Arts (FITA) founder Rosie Kay, in an interview with GBNEWS, made a data-driven case that the UK arts sector is increasingly stifled by ideological conformity. 84% of 483 respondents to FITA’s recent survey—including artists, arts workers, and senior leaders—reported rarely or never feeling free to express their views publicly, particularly on gender-critical views, trans ideology, and Israel-Palestine issues. The survey replicated a 2019-2020 study and suggests a worsening climate over the last five years, where expressing mainstream opinions, such as gender-critical beliefs or critiques of diversity policies, puts artists at risk of being bullied, ostracized, or losing work.

KAY: . . . you get canceled not because of the quality of your art or your historical ability, but because of your personal views. Let’s be honest—these are mainstream views shared by the majority of the population being discussed on a national and governmental level. For artists not even to be allowed to discuss them, never mind make work about these issues, is a very stifling environment.

Zander Keig Interviews Daryl Davis

Prohuman Foundation advisor Zander Keig interviewed the foundation’s co-founder Daryl Davis on The Third Space podcast. Davis emphasizes being "anti-racISM" rather than "anti-racIST," focusing on having the curiosity, courage, and humanity to listen respectfully to all. He argues that listening to individuals with extreme views can lead to change.

DAVIS: A tiger cannot change his stripes. A leopard cannot change his spots. Why? Because those are immutable characteristics. They were born with those. They're not going to change, all right? The Klansman or Nazi was not born with that swastika or that robe and hood. That is learned. That is acquired. What can be acquired and learned can be unlearned.

George Yancey on the Free Black Thought Podcast

Prohuman Foundation advisor George Yancey, in an interview with Connie Morgan for the Free Black Thought Podcast, critiques some approaches to DEI, advocating for collaborative conversations on race, and shares how his religious values and personal experiences with racism inform his work.

YANCEY: I think [anti-racism and critical race theory] have value, but they’re insufficient. Because of my religious upbringing and values, I felt there was a better way—not ignoring race, but solving problems better than just having some speaker come in and tell all the white people that they’re racist. I felt that was very counterproductive.

In Defense of Mediocrity

Prohuman Foundation advisor Lauren Hall, writing for her Substack, The Radical Moderates' Guide to Life, critiques David Brooks' perspective on success, arguing that the 94% of “non-elite” students can lead fulfilling lives by embracing realistic goals, learning from rejection, and making thoughtful choices.

Too many of the stories of success our young people hear are those of Ivy league grads or celebrities or influencers or tech bros. They don’t hear the stories of the 94%, many of whom live awesome lives of meaningful mediocrity. Our students need to hear the stories of people who didn’t go to college but found meaningful work in the skilled trades (thank goodness for Mike Rowe).

Lighten Up!

In June, Prohuman Foundation advisor Rob Feld will join the Prohuman Book Club as we screen and discuss his film, Jesters and Fools. The film, both funny and illuminating, makes a compelling case that America is less polarized than mass media would suggest. Feld draws on the wit and wisdom of Colin Quinn and other comedians, as well as the work of Duke University Polarization Lab founder Chris Bail.

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.