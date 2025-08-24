No Klan Do: Daryl Davis on DarkHorse

Prohuman Foundation co-founder Daryl Davis joined evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein on the DarkHorse Podcast, sharing stories that shed new light on his legendary efforts reaching (now former) members of the KKK. Listeners will also hear Bret's evolutionary perspective on Daryl's reconciliation work, where Bret discusses the difference between societies that cultivate norms for cooperation around reciprocity versus relatedness.

WEINSTEIN: So we pretend like racism has nothing to do with evolution, when in fact there is, I believe, obviously, a built-in tendency to view those with whom you have greater relatedness with more favor….



Our civilization, on its good days, is based on reciprocity and is productive because we put your ancestry aside and collaborate because collaboration is productive. My argument is these two things are both evolutionarily valid. One of them I find abhorrent… The other one—the one that the West is based on, where we put race aside and collaborate with those who bring something to the table—is much more productive, it is much fairer, it is safer, it is more liberating…. But it's fragile.

The Forgotten Virtue of Magnanimity

Writing for his Substack, Donald J. Robertson explores the Stoic virtue of magnanimity. He suggests practicing magnanimity through mindful reflection on values before, during, and after provocative situations, using examples from Seneca and Musonius Rufus to illustrate how rising above petty conflicts promotes dignity and inner peace.

In modern-day English, we have forgotten the etymology of the word “magnanimity” and its original connotation. It no longer means having a big mind or soul. And, in any case, it’s no longer a word that most people commonly use. There are, however, still fragmentary traces of this concept found in various idiomatic expressions in use today. People sometimes say that, rather than becoming angry at a perceived offence, we should be “bigger than that”. They talk about “being the bigger man”, by walking away from an argument, or responding generously. “It takes a big person,” they say, to maintain a generous attitude in the face of provocation. We might also include phrases such as “You should be above this” or “It’s beneath you to respond to something like that”.

Why school turnarounds must begin with adult culture

Ken Futernick, founder of Courageous Conversations About our Schools, writes in EdSource that transforming struggling schools begins with repairing fractured adult cultures of distrust and low morale. He covers his work with the Stockton Unified school district in California, where educators worked to collaboratively define and commit to values like respect and transparency, enabling concrete actions that rebuilt trust and improved both staff collaboration and student performance.

Whether it’s battle fatigue from culture wars, the breakdown of collegial relationships, or a sheer lack of support leading to burnout, many dedicated educators quit or transfer to healthier environments in other schools. Those who remain often hunker down, collaborate less and teach with less enthusiasm. No school can succeed under these conditions.

Author Ken Futernick will host a “fishbowl” conversation between proponents and critics of the California high school Ethnic Studies course on September 4. The Prohuman Foundation is co-sponsoring the event with our Braver Network partners: Courageous Conversations About Our Schools and Braver Angels. Learn more and register, here.

The Family as the First and Most Enduring Enterprise

Eric Stats, for his own Stats Reflections, argues that the family, as the original enterprise, drives economic vitality and moral strength by cultivating values like resilience and long-term investment, akin to a startup. Drawing on George Gilder’s insights, Stats compares family-building with entrepreneurship, emphasizing shared vision, people investment, and compounding legacies to create enduring prosperity and dignity.

One of the most rewarding and enduring forms of entrepreneurship isn’t launched from a boardroom or backed by venture capital. It begins around the dinner table—within the walls of a home. Building a strong family and cultivating a values-driven culture is not only a deeply human endeavor but also a profound form of entrepreneurialism. Like any great venture, it requires vision, resilience, stewardship, and generational foresight. And its returns—measured in character, legacy, and influence—compound over time in ways no spreadsheet can capture.

This Week in History

“I Have a Dream”

On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Addressing over 250,000 civil rights supporters, he called for equality and unity, galvanizing the Civil Rights Movement. His speech remains a defining moment in American history and continues to affirm the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.

Daryl Davis with the Prohuman Book Club:

Prohuman Foundation co-founder Daryl Davis will join the Prohuman Book Club on Thursday, August 28. His new book, The Klan Whisperer, offers a fresh look at his legendary endeavors finding humanity where others had stopped looking.

You won’t want to miss this! Join the Prohuman Book Club or register to join this event only. Prepare by reading his book, watching his documentary, or by viewing Daryl’s TED Talk.

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.