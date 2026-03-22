We’re Not Here to Just Be Moral and Then Die.

“Samson, did you see My Alps?”

Prohuman Foundation ambassador Seth Chalmer writes in his own Hamlet’s Chimera that a singular focus on altruism can cast moments of personal joy as regrettable deviations from a life of service to others. He suggests that these moments are not merely diversions from one’s higher calling, but are themselves primary (and sacred) ends that deserve to be savored without apology.

Providing diversion from fear or grief is certainly a good thing, but providing laughter and joy to people who are already cheerful is also a good thing. Kindling a torch in a dark time is certainly noble; lighting a beautiful fire in broad daylight is also great. We do not need some special reason for creating beauty, seeking to be happy, or attempting to make other people happy.

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Seth Chalmer became a Prohuman Ambassador with our inaugural cohort. We are now accepting applications for our second cohort of ambassadors. Learn more and apply by this Thursday, March 26.

WATCH: Unsung Heroines of the American Revolution

Introducing five free classroom-ready lessons for America’s Semiquincentennial

In a webinar hosted by Sphere Education Initiative and the Prohuman Foundation, panelists unveiled five free classroom-ready lessons on the character strengths and historical impact of unsung founding-era heroines like Elizabeth Freeman, Deborah Sampson, and Nancy Ward. Curriculum writer Christina LaRose—a Prohuman Foundation advisor—and Sphere’s content development specialist Kobi Nelson explore how the traits highlighted in the materials, like curiosity, grit, and compassion, help students develop skills for civil discourse.

KOBI NELSON: Our content really strives to support teachers and students to develop spaces for civil discourse and viewpoint diversity. We saw the [Prohuman] character traits as a great way to ground those opportunities for viewpoint diversity and civil discourse. . . . We thought that the stories of these women were so inspiring, and we could really draw out those character traits that set the stage for a more civil society.

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Trump Voters Aren’t Wrong–They’re Just Getting Bad Answers

Prohuman Foundation advisor Lauren Hall argues in Real Clear Politics that dismissing the MAGA movement as pure delusion is a “catastrophic analytical error” because it ignores genuine structural failures. Rather than reflexively defending flawed institutions, she writes, leaders must pursue the unglamorous work of actual reform to earn back the public trust.

As we prepare for the midterm elections, Democratic strategists will be hard at work analyzing how best to capture voters lost to the GOP. This year, like most midterm years, they’ll identify the same problem: Working-class Americans feel like the system doesn’t work for them. And this year, like many years, the party will treat that feeling as something to message around rather than something to actually fix. That’s a problem.

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Jo Ann Bland: The Eleven-Year-Old Who Marched Across on Bloody Sunday

In Philanthropy Daily, Prohuman Foundation advisor Shaka Mitchell honors the legacy of Jo Ann Bland, a “Bloody Sunday” marcher whose life modeled a “mature patriotism” that sought to improve the American experiment through stewardship rather than repudiation. He highlights Bland’s conviction in facing and learning from complexity: Bland rejected renaming the Edmund Pettus Bridge (Pettus was an avowed white supremacist and Klan leader).

People can handle the complexity of history, she insisted. Children can handle it too. We do no one any favors by smoothing history into something more comfortable than it was. The bridge’s name is part of the story, and the story must be told in full. Her instinct is a democratic one. A free society does not require mythmaking to sustain civic pride. Just as markets function best with accurate and transparent information, so too does self-government.

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Notes of a Native Son

The Prohuman Book Club meets this Thursday to discuss James Baldwin’s celebrated collection of essays, Notes of a Native Son. Baldwin’s work beautifully and painfully captures a critical moment in our country’s history. We are in for a literary treat and a lively discussion. Join us.

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Together, we have made immense progress building a foundation for social harmony. But, we still need your help. A generous donor is matching every contribution to the Prohuman Foundation, dollar for dollar, up to $250,000. Join the movement and double your impact today.

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Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.