To Be Nice or Not to Be Nice? That is the Ques­tion!

Prohuman Foundation advisor Mary Jane Rein, with Connor Doyle in Le Provocateur, probe philosopher Matt Dinan’s work on whether civility undermines or supports justice, using Aristotle’s social virtues to argue that “being nice” paves the way for civic friendship. They explore how virtues like gentleness and tact enable constructive dialogue across deep divides, promoting a shared pursuit of truth.

How ci­vil­ity is de­ployed in po­lit­i­cal con­ver­sa­tions has emerged as a con­tentious topic in these times of height­ened po­lar­iza­tion. Is ci­vil­ity a virtue that al­lows peo­ple to en­gage pro­duc­tively with oth­ers across fun­da­men­tal dif­fer­ences? Or is it an in­sid­i­ous prac­tice that per­mits in­jus­tice?

The Global Rise in Censorship

Chelsea Follett interviews David Inserra for the Human Progress Podcast, where Inserra highlights a global decline in free speech, citing restrictive laws in democracies like Ireland and Denmark, and the EU’s Digital Services Act. He argues that free expression, a cornerstone of progress, empowers the marginalized to challenge power, urging readers to protect this vital democratic tool.

This has been the consistent theme of history: freedom of expression is not a threat to the minority and the persecuted; it is the tool that the weak have to call out the abuses of the powerful. It’s the ability to make arguments and to change minds. It is a powerful force for good, and that often gets missed in today’s discourse. It’s also a democratizing force. . . . These are all things that we should celebrate. We should remind ourselves of these great advantages because we risk losing them if we do what other nations around the world are doing and limit speech.

Perceived consensus drives moral intolerance in a time of identity-driven politics and online bubbles

Psychologist Jen Cole Wright, in The Conversation, reveals how perceived consensus in polarized, identity-driven groups fuels moral intolerance, as online bubbles and issue-based communities deepen divides over topics like abortion and politics. She urges readers to reengage with diverse local communities and embrace shared humanity to counter intolerance.

What is problematic is that issue-position groups, by definition, create consensus, signaling to their members that they, and not the other group, have got things right. Civility toward the other side is no longer required: The other viewpoint, and anyone who holds it, is considered morally wrong. Intolerance, though, can become a moral mandate. Members of issue-position groups often find themselves on a moral crusade against the other side.

The sorry decline of the Tate offers a brutal lesson to London's galleries

Prohuman Foundation advisor Rosie Kay, in The Standard, critiques the 2.2 million visitor drop over five years at London’s Tate museums, linking it to a broader trend of UK museums prioritizing activism over public engagement. She warns that this shift risks alienating audiences—potentially inviting political intervention—and urges the arts to refocus on universal appeal and artistic freedom.

This isn’t just about the Tate. A wider ideological shift has taken place in the arts, where museums are increasingly being used as platforms for activism rather than places of artistic and historical exploration. Everything is now seen through a political lens; climate change, decolonisation, trans issues, diversity, equity and Inclusion (as long as it’s the right kind of DEI).

Easter, Passover, and faith in overcoming

Ned Seaton, for The Olathe Reporter, reflects on the shared theme of overcoming in Passover and Easter, drawing parallels between exodus and resurrection. He emphasizes the universal human need for perseverance through life’s inevitable challenges.

We all go through Lent, through some version of darkness, one way or another. . . . You might not have faith in Jesus, or the Yahweh that commanded the plagues to pass over the Jews’ houses. You don’t have to have faith in those things specifically. But you do have to have faith, somehow, that better days are coming. Or at least faith in the value of overcoming.

Easing political polarization in the classroom

Zander Keig, in The Third Space Podcast, interviews fellow Prohuman Foundation advisor Kent Lenci, author of Learning to Depolarize: Helping Students and Teachers Reach Across Lines of Disagreement.

