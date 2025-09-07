The Gift of Trickster Consciousness: Liberation lies in the ability to improvise beyond imposed roles

Writing for Mutual Persuasion, Prohuman Foundation advisor Erec Smith recounts being caught between two worlds, at once stereotyped by white peers for his black skin and rejected by black peers for refusing to conform to narrow expectations. He found liberation in defiant authenticity, and likens his disposition to mythological tricksters like Hermes. Smith ties his personal story into broader insights about rhetorical savvy, arguing that the trickster’s persuasive powers derive from the tools of improvisation and flexible, honest communication.

I didn’t want to be “authentically” black or “acceptable” to whites. I wanted to be free. Trickster consciousness gave me that freedom.

Using A Prohuman Curriculum To Build Character And Civic Virtue

Prohuman Foundation advisor Christina LaRose spoke with Drew Perkins for the ThoughtStretchers Education podcast about how the Prohuman Foundation’s free K-12 curriculum cultivates character and civic virtues through an apolitical English language arts framework. They discuss its use of virtuous exemplars to engage students, its adaptability across educational settings, and the emphasis on teacher autonomy and flexibility to tailor lessons to distinct classroom needs.

LAROSE: It's impossible to study literature without looking at character strengths. I would say the same thing with history, humanities, philosophy, civics—character is such an important part of these disciplines that it is impossible to have a meaningful conversation without addressing character.

[The Prohuman Curriculum] looks at both literary characters and real historical figures through the lens of what we can learn from these characters and individuals. What do they have to teach us? What are some of the amazing things that they accomplished and how did they do it? What drove them? What was behind their actions and why? What was the impact that they had? I think that a really important part of the curriculum is that it's actually inspiring.

Clicks or Crucial Questions?

Nicholas D’Amuro laments the media-driven fixation on sensational headlines, which fuels shallow tribalism and distracts from deeper questions about social cohesion and governance. Writing in The Fulcrum, he urges readers to redirect heated conversations toward questions of compromise and stability to cultivate thoughtful citizenship.

The challenge before us is to reorient political conversations. Imagine if, alongside our debates about the latest story, we also asked: What does this mean for the health of our constitutional system? How does this fit into the long-term vision of our government’s framework? Are we strengthening unity—or just deepening divides?

They’re Killing the Humanities On Purpose: The crisis is not one of resources but of values.

Writing for The Chronicle of Higher Education, Eric Adler argues that university leaders are deliberately slashing humanities programs, not due to fiscal constraints but a lack of will to prioritize humanistic education, as seen in cases like the University of Tulsa’s Honors College closure despite its success. He contends that this reflects a deeper crisis of values, rooted in the 19th-century shift to science-centric research universities, urging a return to the humanities’ role in shaping character and preserving cultural heritage to uphold human dignity.

In a society dominated by so much economic hustling, [American colleges and universities] should provide opportunities for Aristotelian leisure — to allow undergraduates the opportunity to contemplate the human predicament and determine the sort of life they’d like to lead and the sort of nation they’d like to inhabit. In a society obsessed with utilitarian approaches to education, our institutions of higher learning should focus on character development just as much as they highlight career training. And in a country often oblivious to the past, they ought to act as stewards of culture, protecting our common human heritage as carefully as they produce new knowledge.

This Week in History

Frederick Douglass’s Escape to Freedom

On September 3, 1838, Frederick Douglass, disguised as a free seaman, fled the bonds of slavery in Baltimore, navigating train, ferry, and steamboat to secure liberty in New York within a single day. His daring escape marked the rise of a formidable abolitionist and orator, whose life’s work championed the unalienable rights of all men. Douglass’s courage, self-reliance, devotion to freedom, and eloquent testimony to our shared humanity continue to inspire us.

Douglass details his escape in chapter eleven of his autobiography, Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, which you can read here:

Read More

Rich Harwood to speak at Prohuman Book Club:

Rich Harwood joins us on Thursday, September 25 to discuss his book, The New Civic Path: Restoring Our Belief in One Another and Our Nation, where he advocates building community networks and civic groups to restore shared purpose. Rich is president and founder of The Harwood Institute.

Join the Club

Register for This Event Only

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.