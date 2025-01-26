The world is running out of children, but there's a path forward

Prohuman Foundation advisor Seth Kaplan, writing for Fox News, argues that the key to reversing the fertility crisis lies not in financial incentives but in fostering cultural norms that celebrate and support large families. He highlights his own Orthodox Jewish neighborhood as a model where communal support and joy in childrearing could be replicated to create "neighborhoods of joy" that naturally encourage higher birth rates.

When you see your neighbors finding joy in their children despite the daily grind of raising them, the sacrifices that attend childrearing are perceived as easier to bear.

Daryl Davis Named ‘Local Hero’ — Interviewed by Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin

In celebration of MLK Day, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin honored Prohuman Foundation co-founder Daryl Davis as a ‘Local Hero’ for his work mitigating hate through direct dialogue, as well as for his cultural contributions as a storied musician. Suzanne Pollak wrote about the exchange for Montgomery County Media.

‘Our conversation explores a truly fascinating career and life devoted to social understanding and progress. I’m grateful Dr. Davis could join my weekly Local Hero series ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when we recognize Dr. King and the continuing power of the civil rights movement for freedom and equality.’

What Does Trump's Second Term Mean for Black America?

Michael H. Creswell, writing for Free Black Thought, sees both promise and peril in Donald Trump's second term, examining the potential impacts of his policies on education, policing, and the economy.

What can we expect from a man claiming ‘I have been the best president for the black population since Abraham Lincoln?’ We can say little with certainty; there are too many unknowns. But looking at Trump’s record, his campaign promises, and recent developments in the political world does provide a foundation for informed speculation.

Lauren Hall on Campbell Conversations

Prohuman Foundation advisor Lauren Hall joined Grant Reeher on NPR affiliate WRVO to discuss her recent article, Liberals Must Stop Treating Trump Voters as Enemies. She shares her vision of the path to depolarize American politics through curiosity and improved civil discourse.



A full transcript accompanies this recording, originally published at WRVO.

The Jerry Springer Effect & Chris Rufo

Eli Steel, in his Substack Man of Steele, defends the role of an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter against critics, highlighting how the zeal to combat perceived wokeness led to an unjust attack on a service vital for the deaf community. He warns that in their fervor, critics have sacrificed understanding for engagement, undermining their own values in the process.

Rufo allowed himself to slip to Jerry's level in this case and, in doing so, did damage to his cause... They mistook the issue of access for Wokeism. They allowed themselves to become the anti-woke hammer that sees every nail as woke.

