Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" | Full Speech, Restored

Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech endures for its profound moral clarity. It is worth revisiting today. Dr. King reminds us that character, not color, defines our moral worth, inspiring us to elevate the universal bonds of human dignity over division. As we commemorate MLK Day 2025 and prepare for the peaceful transfer of political power tomorrow, please join us in reflecting on how the health of our nation depends on our shared commitment to the enduring principles he so powerfully expressed.

The Real User Interface: Recovering Our Neighborhoods

Prohuman Foundation advisor Seth Kaplan writes in After Babel that declining community bonds necessitate intentional efforts at revitalization in four key areas.

If we want to revitalize our neighborhood communities, we should ask: which factors explain why so many have declined in the face of technological change? I see four: changes in the physical landscape, decline in local institutions, individualization of religion, and shifts in our education and aspirations. Where these four factors have changed the least, community remains the strongest.

Alexandra Hudson praises civility on MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Prohuman Foundation advisor Lexi Hudson joined Morning Joe to discuss her book, The Soul of Civility. She cites writings of Martin Luther King to support the observation that “[W]hen we are uncivil to others, we hurt ourselves.”

I think it’s important to remember that conflict doesn’t have to spell the end of relationships. … Conflict can actually be a source of strengthening the bonds we have with others. … It's about how we do conflict and whether we reconcile.

Kyle Jordan Maxwell | "Never Stop Asking Why"

In this episode of the Free Black Thought Podcast, Kyle Jordan Maxwell describes his journey from conformity to critical thinking, evolving from self-described ignorance to a self-taught philosophy enthusiast who values the uncertainty of not having all the answers.

Radically Moderate's Book Corner: Yes to Life, In Spite of Everything

Prohuman Foundation advisor Lauren Hall writes for her own The Radical Moderate's Guide to Life about Viktor Frankl's Yes to Life, In Spite of Everything. She reflects on how, amidst recent turmoil in Los Angeles and national division, Frankl's philosophy of embracing life and making meaning from suffering resonates as a call to action in our daily lives.

But Frankl’s overall point is that we cannot compare our contributions—our creations, our experiences, our endurances—to other people’s. What we offer is unique to us and, even more important, Frankl would argue, the meaning we make of our own lives is entirely up to us. It doesn’t depend on any outward success or number of people reached.

