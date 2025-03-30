The anti-woke warriors

Katherine Brodsky, for her own Random Minds Substack, charts the rise and transformation of “anti-woke warriors” from defenders of free thought to a tribe mirroring the intolerance they once opposed. She calls for a Prohuman stance that champions curiosity and dialogue over endless culture wars, urging a return to principles that unite us.

I prefer not to see myself as “anti-woke” but rather, pro-human. Being anti-something tends to turn you into a mirror image of the very thing you despise. Being pro-human is about protecting the freedoms, dignity, and individuality of all people, regardless of which ideological flag they fly.

Jews and Christians Must Fight Antisemitic Conspiracies

Joe Lonsdale, in City Journal, confronts the resurgence of ancient antisemitic libels in modern media, asking why figures like Candace Owens stoke division between Jews and Christians. He argues that their bond, vital to anchoring Western values, must be fiercely defended.

Some have criticized Elon Musk’s free-speech absolutism on X for enabling “hate” and coarsening discourse with “conspiracy theories.” But social media are not always representative. Hostile foreign actors may use platforms to amplify fringe views to make them seem mainstream. And blaming Musk is misguided. Musk, who calls himself “aspirationally Jewish” and philosemitic, wrote in response to my X post: “The Jewish people have and will play an instrumental role in saving America.”

Pluralist Points: Virtue and the Pursuit of Happiness

For Discourse Magazine, Ben Klutsey interviews Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, about how the American Founders drew on classical virtues like temperance and courage to define the pursuit of happiness as self-mastery, not mere pleasure. Rosen shares how deep reading and civil discourse, inspired by figures like Washington and Douglass, remain key to personal growth and a thriving republic.

ROSEN: The Founders think that personal self-government is necessary for political self-government. Unless we can find that order, courage, temperance and prudence in the constitution of our own souls, we won’t find it in the constitution of the state.

People Seem Evil Because the World Has Gotten Better (And Then a Bit Worse Suddenly)

Kurt Gray and Will Blakey write in Moral Understanding about how moral progress can amplify perceptions of harm. They cite research suggesting that “concept creep” has led to greater sensitivity to harm, and urge readers to embrace complexity—to view neighbors and fellow citizens as humans, not “Hitlers.”

Did we always see so much villainy in the world? Yes and no. There have always been villains in the world. The Adolf Hitlers, Pol Pots, and Idi Amins. But we haven’t always been so quick to use “Hitler” to describe other Americans. Why do we see so many villains today?

The idea of bullying has “crept” from direct intentional physical harm to less direct social and emotional harm. To be a bully, you no longer have to put someone’s head in a toilet bowl, you only have to disrespect their feelings, or invalidate their perspective.

Repairing American Society, One Zip Code at a Time

Prohuman Foundation advisor Seth Kaplan examines the roots of America's increasingly fragile social fabric and offers solutions in his 2024 PovertyCure Summit lecture at the Acton Institute's Center for Social Flourishing. Kaplan is the author of Fragile Neighborhoods: Repairing American Society, One Zip Code at a Time.

We have all these problems in America, and I know the politics is the headline, but for me, the politics are always downstream from society. If society is doing well, you're going to solve your economic and your political challenges.

I'm a person who thinks relationships matter. My work on fragile states is unique because I start with the social fabric — the relationships between different parts of society. I think really hard about how we can leverage pockets of cohesion. What can we do to create bridging institutions? How can we create more cohesion? . . . There are many different approaches that we need to consider. We must think outside the box and move beyond outdated solutions.

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.