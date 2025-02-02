Nearly Half of People Worldwide are Antisemitic, Survey Reveals

Janet Eastham, in The Telegraph, reports on a shocking Anti-Defamation League survey revealing that nearly half of the global population harbors antisemitic beliefs, marking a doubling since 2014.

Globally, younger respondents showed higher levels of anti-Semitic beliefs, with 40 per cent of those under 35 believing ‘Jews are responsible for most of the world’s wars’ and 47 per cent agreeing that ‘Jews have a lot of irritating faults,’ compared with 23 per cent and 28 per cent respectively among those aged 65 and over.

Biden Tasked Me With Fighting Antisemitism. Here’s What I’ve Found.

For The New York Times, Deborah E. Lipstadt reflects on her role as the State Department's special envoy to combat antisemitism, noting that the threat transcends political divides. She argues that reducing antisemitism to a left vs. right issue undermines its broader danger, advocating an apolitical front against hate.

The problem is that many on both the left and the right fail to call out antisemitism when it appears on their side of the political spectrum: Too many on the left are silent when it rears its head on university campuses. Too many on the right fail to condemn the overt antisemitism expressed by white nationalists. When I encounter this, it is clear to me that the intent is not to fight antisemitism but to use antisemitism as a cudgel against political opponents.

Why Grandma’s Cookies Taste So Good

Kurt Gray and Sam Pratt, in Gray’s own Moral Understanding Substack, argue that understanding others’ intentions can transform our interactions, making them more constructive and less confrontational. They show how viewing political opponents with less assumed malice may reduce polarization.

When it comes to politics, perceiving good intentions in others—by giving them the benefit of the doubt—can make the difference between a productive conversation and a shouting match. At the very least, it’s helpful to stop our knee-jerk reflex to see the other side as motivated by malice.

The myth of misinformation: It’s not as widespread, or dangerous, as people think.

In The Boston Globe, Rob Henderson argues that the impact of misinformation is often exaggerated, summarizing evidence of its minimal effect on public opinion. He suggests that a focus on combating misinformation might distract from addressing the issue of trustworthiness and cynicism vis-a-vis institutions, which fuels confirmation-seeking behavior and, in turn, drives misinformation.

Trying to control the flow of information to a deeply cynical public and hoping to thereby reduce its cynicism is like treating a brain tumor with painkillers to manage the headaches: It masks the symptom but doesn’t address the cause. That’s precisely why a preoccupation with misinformation has a surface appeal. It reframes complex, entrenched social and political dysfunction — often caused or worsened by establishment failures — into a neat, tractable problem: ‘fighting online misinformation.’ Fact-checking seems harmless enough in theory, but, as the saying goes, ‘who fact-checks the fact-checkers?’ When undertaken by biased and imperfect humans, these efforts often deepen the very social fractures and institutional distrust that drive the demand for misinformation.

This article can be read in The Boston Globe—where it was originally published—with a paid subscription, or in Rob Henderson’s Newsletter free of charge.

