Remembering My “American Supermarket Moment” This Thanksgiving

Drawing from his own Soviet-era experiences and Boris Yeltsin’s stunned reaction to an ordinary American supermarket, Garry Kasparov urges Americans to reject today’s fashionable pessimism and remain grateful for a system that still produces prosperity and freedom most of the world can only envy.

Democracy, freedom—politics, too. These are not ends in and of themselves. They are a vehicle for delivering human happiness and flourishing. That goal is what we’re fighting for. The notion of a free society is abstract. Thanksgiving celebrates abundance, and abundance is tangible. You can taste it. Smell it. Hear it. The turkey and mashed potatoes on your plate, the chatter with loved ones, whom you’re free to visit—these are the fruits of a free society.

Read More

Leave a comment

Daryl Davis on His Experience with the KKK and Other Hate Groups

Prohuman Foundation co-founder Daryl Davis spoke with host Peter Slen on C-SPAN Washington Journal, noting that racism stems from a toxic culture perpetuated on all sides of the political spectrum, not just one party, as he pushed back against callers blaming Democrats or Republicans exclusively. Davis advocated for changing both individuals and the broader cultural dynamics fueling hate.

When people say, ‘Why are you sitting down with the enemy? You are a sellout and a traitor,’ I say to them, ‘How many robes have you collected?’

Watch

Leave a comment

272 Words That Changed America: What we talk about when we talk about the Gettysburg Address.

Political scientist Steven B. Smith, writing for Persuasion, argues that in 272 words at Gettysburg, Lincoln transformed the Civil War from a fight to save the Union into a struggle to create true democracy, redefining equality as a living proposition that requires continual dedication and sacrifice, and forging Americans into one people committed to a new birth of freedom.

It is an urban legend that Lincoln’s speech was written on the back of an envelope on the train journey up to Gettysburg. This is false, but in America, as the saying goes, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend. He continued to refine the text during the trip, but we know that he took extraordinary care in composing his speeches.

Read More

Leave a comment

Hospitality is the New Noblesse Oblige: Why cultivating margin, spontaneity, and welcome to the stranger is a civic act and duty

For her own Civic Renaissance, Prohuman Foundation advisor Lexi Hudson writes that unclaimed time, emotional bandwidth, and relational capacity are scarce, but necessary resources to cultivate belonging and strong communities. She suggests that hospitality is the new noblesse oblige: a civic duty for anyone with a surplus of these resources to share them.

Hospitality can be understood as a modern analogue to what earlier ages called noblesse oblige. In medieval and early modern Europe, noblesse oblige referred to the duties tied to noble status. Aristocrats were expected to fund local works, offer protection, mediate disputes, feed travelers, and care for the vulnerable within their domain. The logic was clear. If someone possessed more land, stability, and security than others, those advantages carried obligations toward the wider community. The substance of that privilege has changed. Few people today hold hereditary estates or political power. The unevenly distributed resource now is not land or rank. It is margin. It is time that is not already claimed. It is attention that can be offered freely. It is the emotional and relational capacity to include someone else at the table. These forms of abundance are as real as property once was, and just as unevenly distributed.

Read More

Leave a comment

Dec 4: William Deresiewicz @ Prohuman Book Club:

Author, critic, and fervent champion of the humanities William Deresiewicz joins us on December 4th at 1 PM EST to discuss selected essays from A Jane Austen Education and The End of Solitude. We’ll explore Austen’s timeless wisdom on love, friendship, and growth, and how solitude can awaken what truly matters.

Join the Club

Register for This Event Only

Share

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.