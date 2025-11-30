Prohuman Pathways

R Edward Banderob
2d

Americans All

The American Democracy model was founded on the principle of; Life, Liberty, and pursuit of Happiness. Which is a harmonious moderate centrist philosophy.

Our nation needs to be reminded this is a Red,, White, and Blue nation. That the white does not stand for a race. It stands for the moderate centrist idea of purity of thought, integrity, honesty, and harmony. It stands for government of The People, by The People, and for The People, doing the greatest good for the greatest number of People.

Our nation needs a strong dose of George Washington's, Abraham Lincoln’s, and Teddy Roosevelt's Americanism. Americans All! Not hyphenated-Americans, and of Lincoln’s and Eisenhower's In God (in what ever form an individual may believe that to be) we trust.

