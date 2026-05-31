This update corrects inaccurate links to the first and fourth stories:

The Soul of Civility and Intrapersonal Rhetoric

Real empowerment requires the ability to govern oneself

In Mutual Persuasion, rhetorician and Prohuman Foundation advisor Erec Smith reviews Soul of Civility: Timeless Principles to Heal Society and Ourselves by fellow Prohuman Foundation advisor Alexandra Hudson. Smith argues that the book “ultimately centers on rhetoric,” writing that the crisis of civility that Hudson describes can be viewed as “a crisis of internal rhetoric.”

The person who internally rehearses narratives of humiliation, resentment, superiority, or perpetual victimhood will eventually communicate those orientations outwardly. Likewise, the person who rehearses reflection, emotional discipline, curiosity, and self-awareness is more likely to engage others constructively, even amid serious disagreement. Civility is an outward expression of disciplined intrapersonal rhetoric.

Read More

Leave a comment

Curiosity is one of the nine core character strengths emphasized in the Prohuman Foundation’s free K–12 curriculum.

“Build Together” — Hope and healing, one basketball court at a time.

Prohuman Foundation advisor Jared Armstrong spoke with CBN News about how his nonprofit JAB Camp is using basketball for recovery in southern Israel. To date, the group has renovated 17 basketball courts in conflict-affected areas, reaching more than 3,000 children. Bringing together Jewish, Arab, Christian, and Druze youth on newly renovated courts, the program offers safe havens where children can escape conflict, develop leadership skills, and build resilience.

We chose “build together,” which to me means ‘unity…’ means ‘bringing together as one.’ Something that’s important on the basketball court, is you have to be one unit. I think that’s super important and it aligns with our mission of JAB, which is bringing people together from all different backgrounds.

Read More

Leave a comment

How can you hate me when you don’t even know me?

On the Matters of Consequence podcast with host Michael Hanf, Prohuman Foundation co-founder and global ambassador Daryl Davis reveals the finer points of disarming hate through the power of conversation, describing in depth his first encounter with a KKK member, and much more in this immersive discussion.

This was an all-white band. I was the only black member in the band…. The Silver Dollar Lounge had a reputation of being a whites only place. Now, there were no signs that said ‘whites only’ or ‘no blacks allowed,’ or anything like that. But you knew the reputation, and if you were black you did not go there…. After the first set, while on break, I’m following the band to go sit down, I felt somebody from behind put their arm across my shoulder. Now, I didn’t know anybody in here, right? So I’m turning around trying to see who’s touching me, and I’m thinking, ‘uh-oh… this is when it starts,’ right? But this guy had a big smile on his face, and he says, ‘Man I sure love your all’s music.’

See More

Leave a comment

Be Excellent, Not Efficient

What I told this year’s graduating class.

Writing in Persuasion, Eboo Patel summarizes his recent commencement speech at Denison University arguing that our humanity isn’t found in how fast we can produce, but in the care we take to create. Whether building a career or a meal, he says, the goal shouldn’t be to outrun the machines, but to cultivate the human judgment and craft that makes us precious to one another.

You are not obligated to ride the wave that presents itself as inevitable. This is not a comment against Instagram, or instant mashed potatoes, or artificial intelligence. It is a comment about embracing human judgment. Your judgment. The judgment that gets cultivated by a liberal arts education of constant reading, thinking, discussing, opining, revising. It’s the judgment that can look at a rising tide—whether it’s processed food or gambling apps—and say “I think that wave is more likely to destroy cities than lift boats.” Or simply, “No thanks, I don’t want to live that way.” You may decide that it is just fine for a robot to drive you from point A to point B. Or to do your taxes. But you want a sentient being to share your meals with, and to lay their head on the pillow next to you at night. It’s the judgment that recognizes you don’t want to spend the second half of your life apologizing for what you did during the first half. Just remember: you get to decide what matters, and you get to decide how to organize your life around it.

Read More

Leave a comment

Together, we have made immense progress building a foundation for social harmony. But, we still need your help. A generous donor is matching every contribution to the Prohuman Foundation, dollar for dollar, up to $250,000. Join the movement and double your impact today.

Learn More

Share

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.