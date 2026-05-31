Prohuman Pathways

Prohuman Pathways

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The core crisis is the deliberate erosion of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and national sovereignty by unelected academics, lawyers, and international courts. The UDHR serves as the ultimate barrier against totalitarianism—whether fascist, Marxist, theocratic, or technocratic. When elites weaken this document, citizens lose their fundamental rights entirely.

This "crisis of civility" is the active abrogation and destruction of Article 29 of the UDHR. Article 29 guarantees that your freedom of belief, speech, movement, and property remains absolute until your actions damage, harass, or endanger someone else. It permits legal limits on rights only to protect the rights of others and the public good equally. Today, individuals are breaking this exact rule, and the legal system actively supports this behavior, replacing equal protection with rights based on identity.

Authorities destroy the universality of rights by rewriting laws and legal practices around "oppressor" and "oppressed" labels. This identity-based classification replaces universal rules with a dual standard of justice. For example, a person in a protected group who destroys property or harasses an alleged "oppressor" escapes punishment. Meanwhile, an "oppressor" who commits the exact same act against a minority faces full prosecution. Stripping away the universal application of the law destroys the core safeguard of the UDHR.

This legal reclassification mirrors the early stages of the Russian Revolution, where the state weaponized the legal system to eliminate universal protections. Lenin used popular slogans like "Peace, Land, and Bread" and initial decrees to upend the legal system before the public realized they had lost their fundamental rights. Today, this shift builds a weaponized grievance culture, bypasses democratic processes, and establishes a mechanism for mass abuse that actively strips citizens of their existing legal protections. Because the courts no longer work for you based on universal principles, you lose your existing legal protections entirely depending on which category you belong to...

Simultaneously, international courts and Western elites directly destroy UDHR protections by overriding national sovereignty. When transnational frameworks nullify local democratic votes in nations like Germany and France, they eliminate the citizen's right to democratic self-determination. This top-down imposition erodes freedom of speech and the presumption of innocence, replacing universal individual rights with collective, ideologically driven mandates. By overriding local ballots, these courts strip voters of their power to defend their own constitutional and universal rights.

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