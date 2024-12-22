WATCH: Alexandra Hudson’s latest appearance on C-SPAN, Washington Journal

Prohuman Foundation advisor Lexi Hudson's latest appearance on C-SPAN's Washington Journal offers a broad, thought-provoking discussion about civility. Tune in for her insights on reclaiming genuine conversation from the clutches of political talking points, and much more.

Michael Oakeshott, one of my favorite writers said conversation is an unrehearsed intellectual adventure. Too often today, our conversation, when it comes to politics… is not an unrehearsed intellectual adventure. It is a set of canned talking points where we hear people repeating and regurgitating what they hear from their favorite political pundit. …Shift the dialogue and remember the conversation should be an end in itself. It's not about winning an argument. It's about enjoying the company and the dialogue and the journey of the conversation itself.

Read Lexi Hudson’s latest piece published in The Washington Post. Free access is available through her publication Civic Renaissance: “The Surprising Power of Not Talking Politics”

Winning and Losing with Grace: Compassion—not schadenfreude—is how to bridge post-election divides.

Prohuman Foundation advisor George Yancey explores the human side of political loss in our own Prohuman Pathways, urging readers to meet grief with grace after contentious elections.

Compassion doesn’t mean abandoning your principles or stifling your joy. It doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate your candidate’s victory. What it does mean is recognizing the humanity in those who lost. It means acknowledging their fear and disappointment, even if you believe those emotions are misplaced.

Dartmouth’s Bottom-Up Approach to Institutional Neutrality

Institutional neutrality is gaining traction in administrative offices nationwide on the heels of campus unrest, but faculty buy-in is needed to protect a culture of free inquiry. For The Wall Street Journal, Dartmouth College president Sian Leah Beilock writes about new rules governing proper restraint for academic departments.

The recipe for changing the culture of an institution is well-documented in the corporate world. Mandates from the top rarely lead to long-lasting cultural movements. Rather, true change occurs when employees at all levels of the institution—not only leadership—actively help to define and drive it. This is the same for a university.

Eradicating Consideration of Race in Technology, AI Innovation, and Beyond: An Agenda for Policymakers

Prohuman Foundation advisor Erec Smith, writing for the Cato Institute blog, explores the 'Theory of Racelessness'—a pioneering framework and book by Sheena Mason—and its potential to transform federal policies, DEI initiatives, and technology innovation.

[A]rtificial intelligence (AI) soaks up the racism displayed in popular culture and social media: AI algorithms have resulted in linguistic racism, racial disparities in health care…. [T]hrough the regulation of technology companies and the government’s purchase of countless technological products and services, the government should adopt a policy of racelessness.

