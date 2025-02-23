‘No Hard Feelings’ | Dr. Fred Luskin on Hidden Brain

Prohuman Foundation advisor Fred Luskin, on NPR’s Hidden Brain with Shankar Vedantam, explores how grudges—like those from a cheating spouse or a lost job—lodge in our psyche, fueling stress and self-blame. He shares tales of personal betrayal and workplace slights, showing how clinging to these wounds harms us most. Through his Forgiveness Project, he argues that letting go rewires us for peace and health, not just for others’ sake but our own.

Holding a grudge can feel like a form of justice, a way of punishing those who have wronged us. But psychologist Fred Luskin says that more often than not, grudges don’t hurt the targets of our anger. Instead, they only hurt us. This week, we explore the lingering effects of long-standing animosities, and how to let them go.

Listen

Leave a comment

Join us: The Prohuman Book Club will meet for the first time next Thursday, Feb. 27, to discuss Fred Luskin’s book “Forgive for Good.” Dr. Luskin will join the conversation, hosted by facilitators Norah Edelstein and Dr. Martin Kettlehut.

Pakistani Sufi leader visits Israel, challenging taboos and advocating dialogue

A Pakistani Sufi leader's historic visit to Israel last month brought him together with hostage families, where he was struck by their strength and optimism, despite profound loss. That leader, Peer Syed Mudassir Nazar Shah, shared his story with Ohad Merlin for The Jerusalem Post. Shah champions Sufism’s focus on peace and dialogue to counter radicalization.

We do not want to pass on today’s situation to future generations. So we need brave people to solve the situation so that future generations don’t have to go through this.

Read more.

Leave a comment

Why We Need a Psychology of Progress

Clay Routledge, in his Flourishing Friday Substack, argues that while scientific, technological, and economic advancements drive progress, psychological factors—cognition, emotion, motivation—are under-explored, yet critical. He probes why material gains coincide with rising anxiety, revealing how emotional drivers, not just rational thought, shape our capacity for progress and resilience.

Over the last several centuries, advancements have made people’s lives easier, safer, and freer. Yet, a number of trends suggest that in the nations that have benefited most from these advancements, such as the United States, people are becoming less, not more, psychologically healthy.

Read more.

Leave a comment

Therapists Are Still Behaving Like Activists: Recent efforts to silence “Zionist” practitioners show how far we have to go.

Therapists shunning ‘Zionist’ patients show an ongoing activist crisis, Sally Satel warns in Persuasion. She cites a D.C. therapist rejecting a client who recently returned from Israel and a Chicago blacklist, arguing that ideological bias has continued to displace evidence-based practice. Satel notes that the APA has contributed to a professional climate where such activist behavior thrives, unchecked by robust counteraction.

Last March, in Resnick’s backyard, a therapist with the Chicago Anti-Racist Therapists Facebook group organized a “blacklist” of local Zionist therapists. “I’ve put together a list of therapists/practices with Zionist affiliations that we should avoid referring clients to,” wrote Heba Ibrahim-Joudeh to her colleagues. “I’m certain there are more out there.” (The Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulation is currently investigating Ibrahim-Joudeh for engaging in “dishonorable, unethical, or unprofessional conduct.”)

Read more.

Leave a comment

Here Come the Allodidacts

A group of readers at the Matthew Strother Center ditched phones for ten days of deep, communal reading, William Deresiewicz writes in The Hinternet. He details their dive into a single book—Joyce’s Portrait—arguing that slow, collective focus counters the academy’s humanities collapse and tech’s attention drain. This ‘allodidactic’ push, he says, revives human connection and intellectual vitality outside failing systems.

Whatever else it is, deep reading is slow reading. That is why the program only does a single book each session, and not a long one, either. Portrait runs about 250 pages, and we talked about it for thirty hours of seminar time — the equivalent of twelve weeks, more than three quarters of a semester, in a standard college course. Nor was there a single day we didn’t have to cut our conversation short.

Read more.

Leave a comment

Opinions expressed in selected articles do not necessarily reflect those of the Prohuman Foundation. We value diverse perspectives that enrich our understanding of topics close to our mission: to promote the foundational truth that we are all unique individuals, united by our shared humanity.